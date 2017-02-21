Sheriff’s office seizes over $40k, drugs, guns Monday evening

Cleveland, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at a South Lee Highway residence Monday evening in McDonald.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation had been going on for months.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search warrant lead to the seizure of $40,620 in US currency, over three ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a camper, two cars, several handguns, and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office arrested 49 year old Elizabeth Michelle Burdett on charges of Possession of Schedule II for resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm during a Felony.

She was booked into the Bradley County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.