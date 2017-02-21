Teen killed, 7 hospitalized in Alaska carbon monoxide poisoning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — One person was killed and seven others hospitalized after a dangerously high level of carbon monoxide built up in the garage of an Anchorage home Monday.

The buildup appears to be caused by a boiler in the garage, according to Anchorage Police Department, spokesperson Renee Oistad, CBS affiliate KTVA reports.

Police say 18-year-old Trevor Noble died in the incident.

Firefighters and police shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday responded to a report of a death at a home in south Anchorage.

Firefighters determined the home had a carbon monoxide issue. In an interview Tuesday with KTVA, Lt. John McKinnon said the origin of the carbon monoxide was the home’s furnace system, which was located in the garage. McKinnon confirmed Noble had been sleeping above the garage.

“At this point, the case has been referred in brief to the district attorney,” McKinnon told KTVA. “We have consulted with them. At this point there is no intention to make any arrests of any kind. We don’t feel like there was something malicious.”

Seven others in the home were transported to hospitals.

The fire department continues to investigate.

The department says carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas and a deadly byproduct of incomplete combustion. Carbon monoxide alarms can warn of dangerous levels of the gas.