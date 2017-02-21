Today in Trump: February 21, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Pence, Tillerson meet with Australian foreign minister

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meet with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop

What you missed yesterday

National security adviser



President Trump named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster national security adviser Monday afternoon in Mar-a-Lago. Acting National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg will be chief of staff.

Arrests in Portland, as “Not My President’s Day” rallies held across country

LOS ANGELES — Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge President Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President’s Day.

The events on the federal holiday didn’t draw nearly as many people as the million-plus who thronged the streets following the Republican president’s inauguration a month earlier, but the message was similar.

President Trump plays 18 holes with pro golfer Rory McIlroy

President Donald Trump played a full 18 holes of golf with professional golfer Rory McIlroy on Sunday at his golf club in Palm Beach, McIlroy told a golf blog — an account that contradicted what the White House said Sunday about Mr. Trump’s activities that day.

The round of golf was first reported by the blog No Laying Up, which spoke with McIlroy about the experience. “He probably shot around 80,” McIlroy said. “He’s a decent player for a guy in his 70s!”

That report directly contradicted what White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Sunday, when she said he “played a couple of holes” earlier that day but that she didn’t believe it was “a full round.” (Additionally, she declined to disclose Mr. Trump’s golf partners at the time.)

In a statement Monday, Sanders responded to the discrepancy by saying Mr. Trump had “intended” to play just a few holes but ultimately stayed longer.

DHS is preparing to release sweeping immigration overhaul

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to release new sweeping immigration guidelines, CBS News reports.

A source with knowledge of DHS planning said the documents are being finalized by the White House and could be released as early as Monday. It was originally scheduled to be released late last week.

One provision would direct the immediate return of Mexican immigrants who are apprehended along the border back home, pending the outcomes of their deportation hearings. The new procedures would allow for authorities to seek expedited deportation hearings.

Trump tweets about Sweden

During a rally in Florida on Saturday, Mr. Trump said “look what’s happening last night in Sweden” as he alluded to past terror attacks in Europe. It wasn’t clear what he was referring to and there were no high-profile situations reported in Sweden on Friday night.

He later tweeted, “My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.”

This morning, he issued another tweet about the media, Sweden and immigration. Sweden, which has a long reputation for welcoming refugees and migrants, had a record 163,000 asylum applications in 2015. The country has since cut back on the number it annually accepts.

Give the public a break – The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017



CPAC

President Trump will be speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday at 10 a.m. He skipped the event last year at the last minute in favor of campaign events in Florida and Kansas.

ACA repeal and replace

The president also had a meeting Sunday about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act with HHS Secretary Tom Price, OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon and CMS administrator Seema Verna, as well as several domestic policy staffers. The meeting, Sanders said, went on for several hours, although Mr. Trump was not present for all of it.

Pence in Brussels

Mike Pence is in Brussels meeting with EU Council Pres. Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg