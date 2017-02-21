Tyner Uses Strong Second Half to Beat Rival Brainerd For District Crown

Hixson, TN-(WDEF) After trailing by seven at halftime, Tyner rallied to beat rival Brainerd 62-54 for the District 6-AA tournament title on Tuesday at

Hixson high school.

The Rams defense was super aggressive, especially in the third quarter when they out-scored Brainerd 23-8 to go up 41-33 going to the final quarter.

The Panthers kept chipping away, and they eventually trimmed the lead to one in the fourth quarter.

With just over a minute to play and Brainerd down three, the Rams Kevin Camerson got a steal.

He raced in for the lay-up and foul to get the lead to six, and the Rams hung on from there to get the win.

It was the fourth meeting of the year between the Chattanooga rivals.

Tyner’s win evened the season series at two games apiece.