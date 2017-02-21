Utility Companies Warn Customers of a New Twist In An Old Scam

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Here’s a new twist on an old scam, this time scammers are posing as utility workers trying to either gain access to your home or money.

“Today is an opportunity in the utility industry to come together where Tennessee American Water is partnering with EPB and Chattanooga Gas.”

President of Tennessee American Water, Valoria Armstrong alongside other executives of other major utility companies warn about scammers in the scenic city.

“I’ve seen an increase across the country of individuals that are impostors and posing as utility workers in order to take advantage of a customer from a financial gain perspective or either potentially gain entry to the house, so it’s about safety of our customers,” said Valoria Armstrong.

“Hard to say on numbers because most people when once they get scammed either due to embarrassment or due to lack of knowledge don’t know that they’ve been scammed won’t call and report it to us, so you have to figure out one out of every 10 people that get scammed is going to actually call us,” said David Johnson who is the Chief Information Officer of EPB.

If you are unsure if a utility worker is who they say they are look for these impostor spotting tips.

First make sure they are driving a company car and that they are holding a valid I.D.

All utility workers should have a logo shirt or uniform in either manner.

And if an individual should possess all of these things you should be aware that no worker will ever require a payment from you.

“Our technicians never ask for payment when they go to the property even if it’s one where there has been a problem or for shut off or for pay.We never ask for a payment, we won’t ask for a prepaid cards or credit information” said Larry Buie who is the Regional Director of Chattanooga Gas.

The only time someone should ever call you is through a verified number or through the mail and even then your credit card information is not required over the phone.

If you have any more question on this scam please feel free to call any of the local utility companies for further information.