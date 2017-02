“Beauty and the Beast” fans are getting a closer look at Emma Watson in the upcoming live-action remake.

With less than a month to go until the film’s release, Disney has released a new clip teasing how the fairy tale kicks off, including Watson singing “Belle” as she makes her way through her sleepy town.

[embedded content]

“Belle” Clip – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast by Disney Movie Trailers on YouTube

“Beauty and the Beast” hits theaters on March 17.