Weather Update: Monday Night, February 20, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –  Spring Like Temperatures Through Friday, Then A Cooler Weekend!

Temperatures will be about 12 to 15° above average through the work week! And we’ve got to remember – this is February !

Lots of clouds increasing this morning, but it will stay dry and not as cool. Early morning temperatures will be in the upper 40’s.

Increasing thicken through the day Tuesday. Continued very mild with a few late showers possible and highs in the upper 60’s.  Scattered showers will be more likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows in the low to mid 50’s.

A cloudy and damp start to Wednesday with fog and a few passing showers, mainly in the morning, with highs back in the upper 60’s.  Drier Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 70’s.

A cold front will move in Friday night with a few showers and storms, then drier and cooler for the weekend.

Temperatures drop back closer to normal for late February behind the front. Highs in the upper 50’s next Saturday with lows by Sunday morning closer to freezing..

Sunrise: 7:20   Sunset: 6:29

Have a great week !

 

 

Share:

Related Videos

1 day ago
1 Comments for this article
Group plans ‘Week of Advocacy and Action’ in Chattanooga
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Local group rescues dogs from South Korea
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Candidate forums held for local elections
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now