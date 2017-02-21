Weather Update: Monday Night, February 20, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Spring Like Temperatures Through Friday, Then A Cooler Weekend!



Temperatures will be about 12 to 15° above average through the work week! And we’ve got to remember – this is February !

Lots of clouds increasing this morning, but it will stay dry and not as cool. Early morning temperatures will be in the upper 40’s.

Increasing thicken through the day Tuesday. Continued very mild with a few late showers possible and highs in the upper 60’s. Scattered showers will be more likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows in the low to mid 50’s.

A cloudy and damp start to Wednesday with fog and a few passing showers, mainly in the morning, with highs back in the upper 60’s. Drier Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 70’s.

A cold front will move in Friday night with a few showers and storms, then drier and cooler for the weekend.

Temperatures drop back closer to normal for late February behind the front. Highs in the upper 50’s next Saturday with lows by Sunday morning closer to freezing..

Sunrise: 7:20 Sunset: 6:29

Have a great week !