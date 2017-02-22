More than $40,000 seized in drug arrest

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — We are getting a closer look at what was seized during a Bradley County drug arrest.

Several guns, drug paraphernalia, and more than $40,000 were seized.

Officials with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office say this stems from an ongoing investigation that lasted several months.

“To seize that large of a currency at a residence is not common in this area. That in itself is different. We don’t deal with that a lot in this area, so that is unique in itself,” said James Bradford, with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

49-year-old Elizabeth Burdett was arrested on charges of Possession of Schedule II for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm during a Felony.