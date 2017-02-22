Amber Tamblyn and David Cross welcome baby girl

Amber Tamblyn is officially a new mom!

The 33-year-old actress and her husband, David Cross, announced their daughter’s arrival with a cute video of the baby’s foot wriggling around on Instagram on Tuesday.

The former Joan of Arcadia star humorously added a long and complicated name to the announcement.

“David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale,” Tamblyn captioned the post.

Tamblyn announced her pregnancy in an editorial for Glamour in October.

“Motherhood has been heavily on my mind because I am going to be a mother soon,” she wrote. “I’m pregnant, with a daughter on the way.”

Following the news, she reunited with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star, Blake Lively, who was snapped cradling Tamblyn’s baby bump.

Tamblyn and Cross married in 2012. Congrats to the couple on their new daughter!

