Amber Tamblyn and David Cross welcome baby girl

Amber Tamblyn is officially a new mom!
The 33-year-old actress and her husband, David Cross, announced their daughter’s arrival with a cute video of the baby’s foot wriggling around on Instagram on Tuesday.
The former Joan of Arcadia star humorously added a long and complicated name to the announcement.
“David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale,” Tamblyn captioned the post.
Tamblyn announced her pregnancy in an editorial for Glamour in October.
“Motherhood has been heavily on my mind because I am going to be a mother soon,” she wrote. “I’m pregnant, with a daughter on the way.”
Following the news, she reunited with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star, Blake Lively, who was snapped cradling Tamblyn’s baby bump.
“I am asking you to rethink women, period. Go deep. See the frame that holds the big picture…” So proud of my dear friend, and new mama to be, @amberrosetamblyn Check out her piece on @glamourmag Whatever your beliefs, one thing is certain, the world must be a better, safer place for women and girls. 💜💖💜💪🏼the time is now
Tamblyn and Cross married in 2012. Congrats to the couple on their new daughter!