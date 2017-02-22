AP source: Hawks acquire Ilyasova from 76ers for Splitter

(AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade center Tiago Splitter to the Philadelphia 76ers for forward Ersan Ilyasova.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Wednesday night because the trade has not been announced.

The Hawks also will send Philadelphia a second-round draft pick, and the 76ers have the right for an additional swap of second-round picks.

Ilyasova has averaged 14.8 points while starting in 40 of 53 games this season. The 29-year old Ilyasova spent his first six seasons with Milwaukee but has since been on the move. The trade to Atlanta is his fifth. The native of Turkey also has played for Detroit, Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Splitter, a center earning $8.5 million, has not played this season due to hip and calf injuries. He will become a free agent after the season.