Baylor Falls to MBA in Opening Round of the State Tournament

Chattanooga-(WDEF) MBA beat Baylor twice during the regular season by a total of four points, and they continued their close wins over the Red Raiders

in the opening round of the state tournament. MBA beat Baylor 58-55 to end the Red Raiders season.

The Big Red opened up a 13 point lead at halftime, and they were up 12 to start the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders chipped away and had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Patrick Urey’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.