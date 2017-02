February 22, 2017, 10:14 AM | Between 2002 and 2013, the price of insulin more than tripled, to more than $700 per patient. A federal lawsuit accuses three insulin manufacturers — Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi — of conspiring to raise their prices. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling for a federal investigation, alleging collusion among the companies. The drug makers deny the allegations.