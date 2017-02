Nashville, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Bledsoe County Woman has been charged with TennCare fraud in Rhea County.

According to the Office of Inspector General, 35 year old Gracie Archbell of Pikeville has been charged with 3 counts of doctor shopping for hydrocodone, using TennCare as payment.

The Office of Inspector General describes doctor shopping as the crime of visiting numerous doctors in a short time period for prescription drugs.