Bobcat kittens could signal comeback in Georgia

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Two bobcat kittens spotted recently on Jekyll Island could be an early sign the elusive predators are making a comeback on the coastal state park after vanishing roughly a century ago.

Conservation Manager Ben Carswell of the Jekyll Island Authority said Wednesday that motion-activated cameras used to monitor wildlife captured images in late December of a bobcat mother and one kitten. More images taken soon after confirmed two young bobcats.

The discovery came two years after Jekyll Island staff recorded a lone bobcat. Carswell says that was the first evidence of the species on the island since the early 1900s.

A bobcat population could have ecological benefits for Jekyll Island, which has few predators and an abundance of deer. Some fear the deer may be overfeeding on the island’s plants.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Secretary of State warns storm victims
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Burned Body found in Whitfield County
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Georgia Department to Help Nissin Brake Hire Full-time Employees
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now