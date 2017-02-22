Calvin Harris teases new track with Frank Ocean, Migos

Calvin Harris is looking to get everyone ready for summer a little early.

On Tuesday, the DJ and ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift teased a new single titled “Slide” that he co-wrote with Frank Ocean and members of Migos, tweeting out the single’s artwork and credits and touting the three-way team-up.

CALVIN HARRIS // FRANK OCEAN // MIGOS pic.twitter.com/UvsJzm9F6k — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) February 21, 2017

According to the writing credits for the track, two of the three Migos members — Quavo and Offset — took part in crafting the track.

Harris also teased the track itself on Snapchat Tuesday, but fans will have to wait until the single’s as-yet-unspecified release date to enjoy it.