CSAS Beats Silverdale to Claim District 5-A Tournament Title

Chattanooga-(WDEF) CSAS raced out to a 20-point halftime lead on their way to a 65-40 win over Silverdale in the District 5A tournament
championship game.
The Patriots pressure defense was too much for the Seahawks to handle.
CSAS constantly forced Silverdale into turnovers.
The Patriots held the Seahawks to just nine points in the first half as they went up 29-9 at halftime.

