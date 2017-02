CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have released more information on Tuesday night’s shooting in Piney Woods.

47 year old Anthony Moore suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the 5300 block of Lee Avenue around 9:45 PM.

Officers say the suspect or suspects had fled by the time they arrived.

They do not have releasable information on suspects at this point.

If you have information on the shooting, please call the Chattanooga Police Department.

You can remain anonymous.