Early allergy season hits Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The pollen count has risen significantly this week, which is affecting people who have allergies.

Allergists say they have seen an increase in patients. For people struggling with allergies, they recommend nasal sprays, salt water washes, or allergy shots.

They say the warm weather has caused the large amount of pollen.

“The temperatures have been ridiculously warm, which I love. But none the less, they have been warm and that makes for most likely a pretty robust amount of pollen that is going to be in the air and causing people to have problems,” said Dr. Susan Raschal, with Covenant Allergy and Asthma Care.

Allergists predict it will get better, but then it will get worse again. They say it all depends on when we get that cold snap.