February 22, 2017, 7:00 AM | President Trump denounces anti-Semitism in his first comment on a series of threats against Jewish community centers. Also, his sweeping new immigration guidelines are now in effect. A majority of the undocumented immigrants in the U.S. are at risk for deportation. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.