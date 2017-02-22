Flu impacting blood supply at Blood Assurance

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Blood Assurance says their blood supply is running low due to widespread flu.

The blood center says they have an urgent need for healthy donors.

“We currently have a one day supply and if crisis were to occur, we would not be prepared,” says the Vice President of Operations Christopher Swafford.

Blood Assurance says donating blood takes about 30 minutes.

To be eligible to donate, Blood Assurance says you must be at least 18 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health.