Man fleeing traffic stop struck, killed by sheriff’s truck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – The Georgia State Patrol says a man fleeing a traffic stop was struck and killed by a west Georgia sheriff who wasn’t part of any police pursuit.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley and his wife were returning home from an outing Saturday when the sheriff’s pickup truck hit Demetris Dalton after he jumped a wall into the northbound lanes of Interstate 185 in Columbus.

Sgt. Daryl Irvin of the Georgia State Patrol said Jolley wasn’t on duty and was not helping with the pursuit. Irvin said Wednesday state troopers found the sheriff was not at fault.

Irvin said Dalton fled when a trooper tried to stop him for speeding, then crashed his car and fled on foot.

Jolley did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

