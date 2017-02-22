Oscar-nominated films get the Honest Trailer treatment

Even the best-loved movies of the year can be targets of ridicule.

With just days to go before Sunday’s Academy Awards celebration, the team behind Honest Trailers decided to take aim at this year’s crop of Best Picture nominees, breaking the films down in ways their publicists probably wouldn’t appreciate.

Screen Junkies’ writers call out the confusing nature of “Arrival” — now dubbed “Squid Words” — the fact that few voters probably even watched “Lion,” the slim-to-none chances of “Hell or High Water” winning anything and how “Manchester by the Sea” is really just “a nonstop grief train to Sadsville.”

As for “Moonlight”? That gets renamed “All of the Oscar Things,” given its host of awards-friendly attributes.

And the heavily nominated “La La Land” gets a NSFW new title because “the Academy just can’t resist a movie about how great movies are, can they?”

It’s probably for the best that this video came out just after the Academy voting deadline hit.

[embedded content]