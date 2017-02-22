Police department hit with stop-and-frisk lawsuit

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department is in the sights of the American Civil Liberties Union in Wisconsin, which filed a lawsuit over who officers stop and why, CBS affiliate WDJT reports.

The ACLU alleges that the department has a stop-and-frisk policy that disproportionately targets blacks and Latinos who are often held without cause.

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward A. Flynn denies such a policy exists, though he maintains that traffic stops in “high crime areas” reduce crime.

There are six black and Latino plaintiffs who say they’ve been stopped once or multiple times without a citation or clear explanation for why they were being detained.

According to police, among those cited by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as complainants in the suit, none filed complaints with the Milwaukee Police Department or the Fire and Police Commission.

The ACLU has also challenged racial profiling in Chicago and Boston.

A stop-and-frisk policy in New York City was ruled unconstitutional and was stopped in 2014.