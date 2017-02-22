Police department’s “High Five Fridays” program suddenly gets thumbs down

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (CBS News) — Northampton police officers are looking for a new way to engage with students, after their weekly “High Five Fridays” were canceled, according to CBS Boston.

The officers, who visited elementary schools on a weekly basis, received news that parents were concerned with the program.

“We would just wait for the children to get off the bus and we’d high five them if they wanted one when they came off the bus, and they’d go about their day and we’d leave afterwards,” Captain John Cartledge of the Northampton Police Dept. said.

The day was designed as a way for cops to connect with kids.

About a dozen parents raised concerns that the NPD described in a Facebook post over the weekend.

“NPD really enjoyed greeting kids as they arrived at school,” the Northampton police department wrote on their Facebook page. The department’s post also stated:

“But, as much as we enjoyed the visits, we also took time to listen to the thoughts of some school committee members, school staff, and past and present parents/families. For a large portion of our population this program may not seem controversial. However, we cannot overlook the fact that this program may be received differently by some members of our community. Most importantly, we want kids to arrive at school enthusiastic and ready to learn!”

“We thought it was a great way to start building relationships with young kids,” Chief Jody Kasper told The Daily Hampshire Gazette. “We liked that it was something that was seemingly — seemingly — simple, but has turned out not to be.”

The department said on its Facebook page that some people questioned the program’s effectiveness while others were worried that it might upset children of color, those in the U.S. illegally or those who have had negative experiences with law enforcement.

Kasper tried to address concerns at the Jan. 12 School Committee meeting and school Superintendent John Provost asked that the program be put on hold.

After a separate meeting last week, Kasper and Provost decided to end the program.

“It’s a little bit frustrating for us to not be able to continue on with the program, quite honestly,” Kasper said.

“I think any concern raised by a parent when it comes to their kids’ education and the surroundings there is valid,” one man told CBS News Boston.

The department is researching alternatives, and encourages impromptu celebrations.

“Luckily, we still accept high fives, low fives, and fist bumps. If you see any of us out there on the streets, feel free to ask for one!” police wrote on their Facebook page.