THP launches seat belt safety campaign

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office launches the SAFE campaign in Chattanooga.

SAFE stands for seat belts are for everyone.

This afternoon state troopers were joined by some other law enforcement agencies here in the Scenic City.

Officers say that not wearing a seat belt can definitely endanger your life.

“The number one thing you can do for yourself and your family is buckle that seat belt. It is so important. And the number two thing, that has become an epidemic in our country, not just our communities but in our country, is distracted driving. Put – the phone – down,” said Lt. John Harmon with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

This is the 4th year the agency has sponsored the program.

