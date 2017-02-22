Today in Trump: February 22, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Strategic Initiative Group meeting

President Trump lunches with strategic initiative group at the White House, 12:30pm. Steve Bannon leads the group, which has been described as a kind of mini-think-tank within the White House.

Legislative Affairs strategy session

Mr. Trump hosts a closed legislative affairs strategy session, 4:00pm.

Tillerson, Bishop

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop. 10:00am.

Tillerson then travels to Mexico, where he’ll be joined by DHS Secretary John Kelly. The two will be meeting with Mexican officieals

What you missed yesterday

DHS issues memos meant to crack down on illegal immigration

The Department of Homeland Security issued two memos Tuesday morning that could expand the number of immigrants detained or deported as part the administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

The memos are intended to implement President Trump’s immigration actions from last month and enforce existing immigration law. CBS News’ Jeff Pegues previewed some of the memos’ details on Monday.

Trump addresses JCC threats, anti-Semitism

Under growing pressure to address threats against the Jewish community following another wave of bomb threats called into Jewish Community Centers around the country Monday, President Trump broke his silence on the issue Tuesday morning.

After previously deflecting a number of questions about the apparent rise in anti-Semitic incidents, Mr. Trump chose to address the issue at the end of his visit Tuesday to the new National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

“This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms,” the president said. “The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.”

African American History Museum

The president is visiting the African American History Museum this morning. According to CBS News’ Steve Chaggaris, Mr. Trump is accompanied by his daughter, Ivanka, HUD Secretary nominee Ben Carson and his wife, Candy Carson, Sen. Tim Scott, Alveda Celeste King, Lonnie Burch, Director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture; and David Skorton, Secretary of the Smithsonian.

President Trump praised the museum and also took the opportunity to comment on recent anti-Semitic threats against Jewish community centers.

Mr. Trump also praised an exhibit about Ben Carson.

“They’ve done an incredible job — and now we see the Ben Carson exhibit which is exciting to me,” the president said to the pool reporters. Asked whether he also plans to visit the Holocaust Museum, Mr. Trump replied, “I will do it soon,” and added that it’s “very important to me.”

Trump begins second month with major goals ahead

As President Donald Trump begins his second month in office, his team is trying to move past the crush of controversies that overtook his first month and make progress on health care and tax overhauls long sought by Republicans.

Pence, Tillerson meet with Australian foreign minister

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meet with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop