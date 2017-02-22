Trump travel ban 2.0; U.S. troops in Syria and expensive insulin

Travel ban 2.0

Almost a month after President Donald Trump signed his initial travel ban restricting entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries, his administration is expected to release a revised version of the executive order this week to try and thwart federal courts’ intervention to block his measure. We look at what’s known, and what’s not, about his revised plan.

Fighting ISIS

Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of American forces in the Middle East, has said that in order to maintain momentum in the push to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from the ISIS militants who have made it their de-facto capital, the U.S. might “take on a larger burden ourselves.” That, Votel says, may mean sending more American troops into the war-torn country

Insulin shock

Some diabetes patients are begging doctors for free samples of life-saving insulin because of the high cost of the drug. Between 2002 and 2013, the price of insulin more than tripled to more than $700 per patient. A federal lawsuit accuses three insulin manufacturers — Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi — of conspiring to raise their prices.

“Border tax”

Some U.S. companies are warming to President Trump’s proposed 20 percent “border” tax on goods imported into the country. But what impact would such a tariff have on Americans, who have come to rely on a steady supply of cheap imports? We look at how a border tax could affect your wallet.

Too much luxury

First-time and other budget-conscious house-hunters face a quandary; a shortage of affordable homes. One reason for the scarcity is the focus by real estate developers since the recession on building luxury properties. We look at how the shift toward high-end home construction is affecting U.S. home buyers.

Late change

The American labor market is changing, forcing even older employees to consider switching jobs or even their profession. How does such a late-inning change affect middle-aged workers? We speak to some employees who successfully reinvented their working lives late in their careers.

