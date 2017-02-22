Veterans Council Banquet honors local veterans

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Area Veterans Council honored local veterans at its annual awards banquet last weekend.

Judge Don Poole, an Air Force veteran, was the event’s featured speaker.

The Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Associate of the Year award was presented to Ron Galante, past president of the Navy League and active member of Chattanooga’s submarine veterans group.

Patty Parks, CDR.,USN, retired, received the Milton Thomas award which is presented to an individual who has a work ethic like that of Thomas.

The Charles Coolidge Award was presented to Ray Adkins, LTC, USA, retired, for his service to veterans in the area.

Carl Levi, Brig. Gen., USA, retired, was presented with the Founders Award for his service to the veterans council as an advisor.

The event was held at the Choo Choo.