Video captures off-duty LAPD officer firing gun after altercation with teens

ANAHEIM — Anaheim police say two juveniles were arrested after a brawl escalated and an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer fired a gun.

Sgt. Daron Wyatt says nobody was hit by the gunfire Tuesday afternoon during the brawl involving several male juveniles.

While nobody was struck by the gunfire, the Anaheim Police Department Homicide Detail is investigating the incident that occurred around 2:40 pm. Tuesday in an apparent fight between the unidentified officer while he attempted to detain at least one of the teens, according to police, CBS Los Angeles reports.

[embedded content]

The confrontation began over “ongoing issues with juveniles walking across the officer’s property”, according to a statement from the LAPD, which also stated that during the confrontation, a 13-year-old boy allegedly threatened to shoot the off-duty officer, at which time the officer attempted to detain him until Anaheim police arrived on scene.

Upon their arrival, officers contacted the off-duty officer, who admitted to discharging his firearm during an altercation with at least two individuals, police said. Nobody was struck by the gunfire.

Video footage of the incident appeared to show the officer being increasingly threatened by a crowd of teenagers gathered at the scene, including one boy seen in the video throwing a punch at the officer and another who attempted to tackle the officer while his back was turned.

The 13-year-old suspect was booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall for criminal threats and battery, while a 15-year-old boy was arrested for assault and battery and later released to his parents.

The off-duty officer cooperated with the ongoing investigation by Anaheim police and was not be arrested.

LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman says the LAPD is conducting its own internal investigation into the actions of the officer.