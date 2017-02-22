Worst sick day excuses

An employee’s uniform caught on fire after it was put in the microwave to dry.

An employee poked herself in the eye while combing her hair.

An employee got stuck under a bed.

An employee had to testify against a drug dealer … and then the dealer’s friend mugged him.

An employee was sitting in the bathroom and her feet and legs fell asleep. When she stood up she fell and broke her ankle.

An employee woke up in a good mood and didn’t want to ruin it.

An employee had a “lucky night” and didn’t know where he was.

An employee got stuck in a blood pressure machine at the grocery store and couldn’t get out.

An employee had a gallstone and wanted to heal it holistically.