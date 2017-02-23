AP study: 113 percent average raise in baseball arbitration

FILE – This Sept. 25, 2016 file photo shows San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers running to score against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Diego. San Diego’s Wil Myers landed the biggest raise of all the hefty salary increases in arbitration. The 168 players eligible for arbitration as of mid-December averaged a 113 percent raise, according to a study by The Associated Press, led by Myers. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, file)

(AP) — An Associated Press study finds that San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers landed the biggest raise of all the hefty salary increases in salary arbitration.

The 168 players eligible for arbitration as of mid-December averaged a 113 percent raise.

Myers received a 26-fold increase from $523,900 to an average of $13.8 million as part of an $83 million, six-year contract.

St. Louis right-hander Carlos Martinez is next with a 18-fold hike from $539,000 to an average of $10.2 million. He is followed by Atlanta outfielder Ender Inciarte with an 11-fold raise from $523,000 to an average of $6.1 million.

Last year, players who filed for arbitration averaged a 96 percent increase.