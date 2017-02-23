Cheryl Cole confirms she and Liam Payne are expecting

It’s official: Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne are expecting.

Cole, 33, and Payne, 23, met in 2008 when Payne auditioned for “The X Factor U.K.” They made their big reveal through a publicity photo of Cole clutching her baby bump. Cole took the photo as part of a campaign for L’Oreal Paris and The Prince’s Trust; the picture debuted on the cover of the Daily Mirror.

Cole, an “The X Factor U.K.” judge and former member of Girls Aloud, and One Direction member Payne have been dating since February of 2016. Rumors of the pregnancy started in December, when Cole appeared to have a small baby bump at the St. James Christmas Carol Concert in London.

Payne did not make any mention of the pregnancy on his Twitter account, where he was busy gloating that One Direction won video of the year at the 2017 Brit Awards, beating out former member Zayn.

Though Cole and Payne have kept mum, Payne’s bandmate Niall Horan accidentally spilled the beans about the pregnancy to the Daily Star in January, saying, “Liam hasn’t said he’s nervous but I’m sure he is. I bet he can’t wait, as well. It is a very exciting thing in your life,” and “He’s great and she’s lovely, it will be a lovely child.”