CSAS Boys Basketball Team Coming Up Big Despite a Lack of Size

Chattanooga-(WDEF) CSAS may not come up big on the floor when you look at the height of their players, but they’ve come up big where it counts with a district championship and 21 victories.

Patriots head coach Mark Dragoo understands basketball teams can come in all sizes.

Said Dragoo:”Biggest team we’ve had was probably in ’91. We had 6’6, 6’6, 6’7, and the point guard was 6’3.”

Reporter:”Give me your starting lineup height-wise this year.”

Said Dragoo:”Well according to them probably 5’7, 5’8, 5’10, 5’11,and 6’4. And when 6’4 goes out, it drops.”

Said 5’8 guard Darius Graves:”We know we are undersized and have to fight a lot harder for rebounds and play a lot better defense.”

CSAS sometimes takes the fight to other teams with a five-guard lineup.

Said Dragoo:”It’s a match-up easy for the other team if they’ve got a 6’4 guy trying to guard a 5’8 guy. 6’4 guy is probably not going to be as quick or near as quick. They’re more likely to have a foul because of trying to adapt to the speed I think.”

Said 5’7 guard Cahlib Edwards:”I love that. That’s what I live for. If I can get a big man on me, that’s, yeah.”(laughter)

Quickness is the name of the game for the Patriots.

Said Graves:”Our strongest aspect of the team is how small and how fast we are. Because we mostly start out playing things are kind of neutral-pace. But once we get up and going, it kind of takes a team by surprise.”

Reporter:”How much fun is it to sometimes in a game to just watch them out there. Looks like a bunch of bees.”

Said Dragoo:”It’s fun when it works. It’s not fun when it doesn’t work.” (laughter)

Said Edwards:”I don’t actually see height. When we play a team, it’s just a team for us. As a team we all go out there and play together. We come up with wins.”