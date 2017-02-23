Dale Earnhardt Junior Happy to Be Back Racing

They’ll set the rest of the qualifying field for the Daytona 500 Thursday night with the running of the Can-Am Duels.

Dale Earnhardt Junior will be able to relax a little during the race.

He also already wrapped up a spot on the front row for the Daytona 500 after finishing second in qualifying on Sunday.

The 42-year-old Earnhardt is back racing after missing the second half of last season with a concussion.

Despite a series of concussions, Earnhardt says he feels comfortable driving again.

Said Earnhardt:”I just asked the doctors to make that decision. Should I retire or keep racing. So they said I could race if I wanted to, and I just had to make the decision whether I had the passion to keep going. And I do. I want to keep racing, so here I am. I feel ready to go. I feel like I understand what I’m going to face, and the challenges I’ll see in the car. I feel comfortable I will be able to understand everything that’s going on around me. It’s going to be feeling pretty natural I think.”