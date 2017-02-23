Dalton police arrest 8 accused patrons in prostitution sting

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police conducted a prostitution sting Wednesday night.

Detectives say they have gotten complaints about prostitutes working in the area.

So Wednesday evening, an undercover officer posed as a prostitute for the operation.

They place an ad online and clients agreed to meet at an apartment in dalton.

Officers charged eight “Johns” with misdemeanor pandering.

The suspects are:

Banner Anibal Tomas-Bail of Dalton

Oscar Holliday of Dalton

Joseph Brandt of Fort Oglethorpe

Muhammed Rasheed of Ellenwood, Ga.

Kyle Michael Chadwick of Chatsworth

Mark John Gibson of Tunnel Hill

Stacey Gene Hill of Chattanooga

Miguel Jarquin-Ordaz of Dalton