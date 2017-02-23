First rehab home for girls saved from human trafficking

‘Shine a Light On Slavery’ Day is raising awareness about different forms of slavery.

A local organization is working toward building Tennessee’s first rehabilitation home for girls, and it’s here in Chattanooga.

7th Well Co-founder Tess Brandon says sex trafficking in Chattanooga has been a growing problem.

She says young children are often lured into the business through social media.

Tonight the non-profit held a benefit dinner to help fund a new home.

Tess Brandon of the non-profit group “7th Well” says it’s not always the girls, but boys make up 8-percent of the victims of human trafficking.

She says that predators bribe them by giving them presents, along with attention.

Brandon’s organization is working toward building a home to help combat this growing problem.

“We actually don’t have any homes in the state of Tennessee. It’s essentially a new problem and a growing problem. Indifference thrives this issue.”

The idea is to provide a restoration program for girls who’ve left that life and have no where else to go.

The home will support up to four girls and they’ll have access to medical, dental and emotional support services.

And, they’ll even have an opportunity to finish their high school education.

Brandon notes that, “that it happens on our streets, backyard; I-75 is a huge hub for any traffickers between major cities; especially Atlanta.”

Brandon says they accept girls between the ages of 12-17, but oftentimes its the 12-14-year-old’s that walk-in.

The rehab program will be 18 months long.

About half of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation cases come from Tennessee’s rural counties.

Planning stages for the home is anticipated for early 2018.

So, far they’ve raised $70,000, with the goal of $500,000.