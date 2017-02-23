Georgia Senate passes stringent opioid treatment program regulations

ATLANTA (AP) – Narcotic treatment programs in Georgia may be facing vast new oversight.

The Senate voted 50-2 to pass legislation that would create a new licensure program for clinics that use drugs like methadone to treat opioid addicts. The bill will move to the House for further consideration.

Georgia has lagged behind its neighbors in regulating opioid treatment programs and as a result, it has the most methadone clinics of any state in the South.

In the past 10 years, the number of clinics in Georgia has nearly doubled to 71, while neighboring Tennessee has not had any expansion and remains at only 12 locations statewide.

The bill will also prioritize treatment for pregnant women and limit the number of clinics that can open up in regions around the state.

