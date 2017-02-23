How to watch Trump's address to joint session of Congress

President Trump is set to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. Last month, Speaker Paul Ryan formally invited Mr. Trump last month to deliver the address.

Likely topics include his revised travel ban, which he’s expected to unveil next week. He almost certainly will talk about repealing and replacing Obamacare, passing a tax reform package and his plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

This address comes as GOP lawmakers face hostile constituents at town halls in their congressional districts around the country.

→ When: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 9:00 to 10:30 p.m. ET

→ CBSN’s coverage begins 9:00 p.m. ET

→ Online: CBSN will broadcast a live video stream.

→ Online: Follow live updates on the CBSNews.com live blog.

→ On TV: CBS News, other broadcast/cable news channels

The president will preview his address in an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.