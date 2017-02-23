Jackie Evancho wants to meet Trump on transgender rights

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

WASHINGTON — More than a month after performing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, singer Jackie Evancho says she and her transgender sister want to meet with him about transgender rights.

Trump revokes federal protections for transgender students

Play Video

CBS This Morning

Trump revokes federal protections for transgender students

President Trump is hearing protests for reversing the Obama administration’s order that transgender students at public schools must be allowed to…

The 16-year-old made the request in a tweet Wednesday night. Evancho appeared alongside her sister, Juliet, on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday. Juliet Evancho says they hope to “enlighten” the president.

The tweet followed the Trump administration’s move Wednesday to end federal protection for transgender students that allowed them to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

The former “America’s Got Talent” contestant sang the national anthem at Trump’s Jan. 20 inaugural and tells ‘GMA’ that she would do so again. She says she sang not because of politics, but for “the honor and privilege” of performing for her country.

Share:

Related Videos

15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
More than $40,000 seized in drug arrest
Read More»
15 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Cleveland police investigate stolen trailers from churches
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CSAS Beats Silverdale to Claim District 5-A Tournament Title
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now