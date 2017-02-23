Major American Airlines delays in Philly hit other cities

PHILADELPHIA – Computer problems caused long delays Wednesday morning for American Airlines at Philadelphia International Airport, CBS Philly reported.

One passenger told the station at one point he’d been standing in line about two hours.

In a tweet, the airport said no other carriers were affected.

The airport said the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for American Airlines flights departing to Philadelphia.

American told CBS News, “There was a planned overnight internet shutdown and the system did not come back online at 4 a.m. as planned. Working to fix ASAP. Manually checking in passengers. Ground stop in place.”

By 8 a.m. local time, the glitch had been resolved and the ground stop lifted, American said.

Delays were expected to linger for some time.