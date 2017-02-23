Major American Airlines delays in Philly hit other cities

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Last Updated Feb 22, 2017 8:03 AM EST

PHILADELPHIA – Computer problems caused long delays Wednesday morning for American Airlines at Philadelphia International Airport, CBS Philly reported.

One passenger told the station at one point he’d been standing in line about two hours.

In a tweet, the airport said no other carriers were affected.

The airport said the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for American Airlines flights departing to Philadelphia.

American told CBS News, “There was a planned overnight internet shutdown and the system did not come back online at 4 a.m. as planned. Working to fix ASAP. Manually checking in passengers. Ground stop in place.”

By 8 a.m. local time, the glitch had been resolved and the ground stop lifted, American said.

Delays were expected to linger for some time.

Share:

Related Videos

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
More than $40,000 seized in drug arrest
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Cleveland police investigate stolen trailers from churches
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CSAS Beats Silverdale to Claim District 5-A Tournament Title
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now