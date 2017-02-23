Man attempts to copy girlfriend's suicide hours later

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Authorities say a man attempted suicide by driving off a California mountain road hours after his girlfriend killed herself in the same manner at the same spot.

The California Highway Patrol says investigators determined that the two vehicles that went over the side of State Route 18 Saturday were related suicide attempts – one of them successful.

The CHP said Wednesday that the drivers, both from Riverside, were in a romantic relationship.

Forty-five-year-old Jennifer Mae Shipcott died at the scene after her SUV tumbled more than 2,500 feet down the steep hillside near Running Springs.

Officials say later that day Shipcott’s boyfriend, 42-year-old Paul Chuderski, survived when he drove his pickup off the road at the same location.

The Press-Enterprise newspaper says authorities did not provide Chuderski’s condition Wednesday.