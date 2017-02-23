Man goes airborne trying to snatch protester's Confederate flag

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina Black Lives Matter organizer has been arrested after he went airborne over a police barrier on live television to try to seize a large Confederate battle flag from a protester.

Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis says 31-year-old Muhiyidin d’Baha, whose legal name is Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, was charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday.

CBS affiliate WCSC-TV’s cameras were rolling when Moye jumped through police tape and tried to wrestle the flag away before being tackled by police.

 Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

The protest occurred outside near the Sottile Theater at the College of Charleston, where Bree Newsome was speaking about social justice and activism.

Newsome was arrested in 2015 after she climbed a flagpole and temporarily removed the Confederate flag from in front of the South Carolina Statehouse. Newsome’s charges were later dropped.

Share:

Related Videos

10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
More than $40,000 seized in drug arrest
Read More»
11 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Cleveland police investigate stolen trailers from churches
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CSAS Beats Silverdale to Claim District 5-A Tournament Title
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now