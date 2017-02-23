McDonald's is hoping $1 sodas will bring customers back in

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

NEW YORK — McDonald’s is hoping $1 sodas can help draw more customers into its U.S. stores in the U.S. as it fights to reverse four years of declining visits.

The company says it plans to offer $1 sodas of any size for a limited time starting in April, with smoothies, frappes and shakes being sold $2. The deals, earlier reported by Bloomberg, come after McDonald’s sales dipped 1.3 percent at established U.S. location in the last quarter of 2016. Customer visits declined for the fourth straight year in 2016 despite the fanfare over its all-day breakfast menu.

As it tries to step up the image of its food, McDonald’s is also trying to hold onto deal seekers. It’s an area it’s struggled with since getting rid of its popular Dollar Menu.

Share:

Related Videos

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
More than $40,000 seized in drug arrest
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Cleveland police investigate stolen trailers from churches
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CSAS Beats Silverdale to Claim District 5-A Tournament Title
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now