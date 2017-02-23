{“video”:{“id”:”04d6b830-ca81-4d9d-94bc-59d4cca61442″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”auiAKOqus09e”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256792_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”00_0Efrow_2u”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256792_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”iBsk5O_A2T1g”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256792_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”WerJCblc3yKX”,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256795_500/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256795_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”B5GtHd26aiuV”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256795_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”wBfPsY9A_FxN”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256795_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”more-u-s-troops-may-be-needed-to-accelerate-fight-against-isis”,”title”:”More U.S. troops may be needed to accelerate fight against ISIS”,”headline”:”More U.S. troops may be needed to accelerate fight against ISIS”,”titleTag”:”More U.S. troops may be needed to accelerate fight against ISIS”,”seoHeadline”:””,”dek”:”Iraqi state TV says American-backed forces have captured a key airport from ISIS. The advance is part of a major assault this week against extremist fighters in Mosul. David Martin is traveling with Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East. Votel says he wonu0027t hesitate to ask for more American ground troops in both Iraq and Syria.”,”promoDek”:”Iraqi state TV says American-backed forces have captured a key airport from ISIS. The advance is part of a major assault this week against extremist fighters in Mosul. David Martin is traveling with Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East. Votel says he wonu0027t hesitate to ask for more American ground troops in both Iraq and Syria.”,”author”:null,”duration”:111,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:04:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:null,”date”:”2017-02-23 08:04:00″,”keywords”:”airport, forces, iraqi, state, troops, news, mosul, American, video, advance, isis, syria, cbs, “,”tags”:{“data”:[{“name”:”airport”,”id”:”0ebf943f-12ff-4463-a75b-785909ed5327″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”forces”,”id”:”25241f07-12ac-4294-b488-de0818cd437a”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”iraqi”,”id”:”45e24d43-cc2b-4b9f-ae13-8d89525e8e1f”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”state”,”id”:”62b75bbd-0681-4dee-b758-5a5039e87f25″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”troops”,”id”:”6c49a1b5-7636-490c-8e66-25c1357abe63″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”news”,”id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”mosul”,”id”:”91bc30f5-be01-4069-be54-d9bfecf47314″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”American”,”id”:”9e9f2bfa-4224-4a40-931e-5e0755708ea0″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”video”,”id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”advance”,”id”:”ae75bf84-80a2-40e7-a6e1-6499b458eccc”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”isis”,”id”:”ba2174c7-3232-4491-9b04-b0b79d0dd246″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”syria”,”id”:”c5555ec2-e776-4973-bce8-dcb63c8e4dcf”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”cbs”,”id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”typeName”:”content_tag”}],”paging”:{“total”:13,”limit”:15,”offset”:0}},”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/140×90/cd8eed5bb9a86e48693cbb3986082338/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/940×470/4ba9f78ec338f65df64272ebff28a8f2/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/1200×630/bc9e04c9a4acebfbe20603fae6f461a8/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”MBzeefk48T_prIc8xkVg2HzIz5zC9BlX”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:false,”topicPath”:[]},”typeName”:”content_video”,”norobot”:false,”authors”:[],”canonicalUrl”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/more-u-s-troops-may-be-needed-to-accelerate-fight-against-isis/”,”displayDate”:{“status”:”updated”,”date”:”2017-02-23 14:47:09″,”display”:”9:47 AM EST”,”machine”:”2017-02-23T09:47:09-0500″},”hasAMP”:true,”ld_json”:[{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”VideoObject”,”mainEntityOfPage”:{“@type”:”WebPage”,”@id”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/more-u-s-troops-may-be-needed-to-accelerate-fight-against-isis/”},”name”:”More U.S. troops may be needed to accelerate fight against ISIS”,”description”:”Iraqi state TV says American-backed forces have captured a key airport from ISIS. The advance is part of a major assault this week against extremist fighters in Mosul. David Martin is traveling with Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East. Votel says he wonu0027t hesitate to ask for more American ground troops in both Iraq and Syria.”,”thumbnail”:{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”ImageObject”,”height”:630,”width”:1200,”url”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/1200×630/bc9e04c9a4acebfbe20603fae6f461a8/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”},”thumbnailUrl”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/1200×630/bc9e04c9a4acebfbe20603fae6f461a8/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”,”uploadDate”:”2017-02-23T08:04:00-0500″,”contentUrl”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256792_740.mp4″,”publisher”:{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”CBS News”,”url”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/”,”logo”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”url”:”/bundles/cbsnewscore/images/mobile-images/apps-logos/cbsnews_app_216x216.png”,”width”:216,”height”:216}},”duration”:”PT0H01M51S”,”embedUrl”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/embed/videos/more-u-s-troops-may-be-needed-to-accelerate-fight-against-isis/”},{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”BreadcrumbList”,”itemListElement”:[{“@type”:”ListItem”,”position”:1,”item”:{“@type”:”WebPage”,”@id”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/cbs-this-morning/”,”name”:”CBS This Morning”}}]}],”seoMetaDescription”:”Iraqi state TV says American-backed forces have captured a key airport from ISIS. The advance is part of a major assault this week against extremist fighters in Mosul. David Martin is traveling with Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East. Votel says he wonu0027t hesitate to ask for more American ground troops in both Iraq and Syria.”,”seoMetaKeywords”:[“airport”,”forces”,”iraqi”,”state”,”troops”,”news”,”mosul”,”American”,”video”,”advance”,”isis”,”syria”,”cbs”],”seoMetaImage”:{“id”:”426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d”,”caption”:null,”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:28:43″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”filename”:”0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”,”height”:630,”url”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/1200×630/bc9e04c9a4acebfbe20603fae6f461a8/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”,”width”:1200},”pid”:”auiAKOqus09e”,”socialTags”:{“article:publisher”:”https://www.facebook.com/CBSThisMorning”,”article:publishedTime”:”2017-02-23T08:04:00Z”}},”pid”:”auiAKOqus09e”,”title”:”More U.S. troops may be needed to accelerate fight against ISIS – Videos – CBS News”,”categories”:{“selected”:null,”default”:{“Featured”:{“slug”:null},”Popular”:{“slug”:”popular”}},”live”:{“Watch Live News”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”url”:”//www.cbsnews.com/live/?ftag=CNM38f7ff8″}},”news”:{“U.S.”:{“slug”:”us”},”World”:{“slug”:”world”},”Health”:{“slug”:”health”},”SciTech”:{“slug”:”tech”},”Politics”:{“slug”:”politics”},”Entertainment”:{“slug”:”entertainment”},”MoneyWatch”:{“slug”:”moneywatch”},”Offbeat”:{“slug”:”strange”},”Caught On Tape”:{“slug”:”video-caught-on-tape”}},”collections”:{“Red u0026 Blue”:{“slug”:”pres-trump-endorses-nuclear-option-for-gorsuch-confirmation”},”Morning Rounds”:{“slug”:”morning-rounds”}},”shows”:{“CBS This Morning”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”},”Evening News”:{“slug”:”evening-news”},”60 Minutes”:{“slug”:”60-minutes”},”48 Hours”:{“slug”:”48-hours”},”Sunday Morning”:{“slug”:”sunday-morning”},”Face The Nation”:{“slug”:”face-the-nation”}}},”playlist”:{“auiAKOqus09e”:{“id”:”04d6b830-ca81-4d9d-94bc-59d4cca61442″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”auiAKOqus09e”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256792_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”00_0Efrow_2u”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256792_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”iBsk5O_A2T1g”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256792_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”WerJCblc3yKX”,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256795_500/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256795_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”B5GtHd26aiuV”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256795_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”wBfPsY9A_FxN”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256795_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”more-u-s-troops-may-be-needed-to-accelerate-fight-against-isis”,”title”:”More U.S. troops may be needed to accelerate fight against ISIS”,”headline”:”More U.S. troops may be needed to accelerate fight against ISIS”,”titleTag”:”More U.S. troops may be needed to accelerate fight against ISIS”,”seoHeadline”:””,”dek”:”Iraqi state TV says American-backed forces have captured a key airport from ISIS. The advance is part of a major assault this week against extremist fighters in Mosul. David Martin is traveling with Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East. Votel says he wonu0027t hesitate to ask for more American ground troops in both Iraq and Syria.”,”promoDek”:”Iraqi state TV says American-backed forces have captured a key airport from ISIS. The advance is part of a major assault this week against extremist fighters in Mosul. David Martin is traveling with Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East. Votel says he wonu0027t hesitate to ask for more American ground troops in both Iraq and Syria.”,”author”:null,”duration”:111,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:04:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:null,”date”:”2017-02-23 08:04:00″,”keywords”:”airport, forces, iraqi, state, troops, news, mosul, American, video, advance, isis, syria, cbs, “,”tags”:{“data”:[{“name”:”airport”,”id”:”0ebf943f-12ff-4463-a75b-785909ed5327″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”forces”,”id”:”25241f07-12ac-4294-b488-de0818cd437a”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”iraqi”,”id”:”45e24d43-cc2b-4b9f-ae13-8d89525e8e1f”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”state”,”id”:”62b75bbd-0681-4dee-b758-5a5039e87f25″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”troops”,”id”:”6c49a1b5-7636-490c-8e66-25c1357abe63″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”news”,”id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”mosul”,”id”:”91bc30f5-be01-4069-be54-d9bfecf47314″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”American”,”id”:”9e9f2bfa-4224-4a40-931e-5e0755708ea0″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”video”,”id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”advance”,”id”:”ae75bf84-80a2-40e7-a6e1-6499b458eccc”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”isis”,”id”:”ba2174c7-3232-4491-9b04-b0b79d0dd246″,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”syria”,”id”:”c5555ec2-e776-4973-bce8-dcb63c8e4dcf”,”typeName”:”content_tag”},{“name”:”cbs”,”id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”typeName”:”content_tag”}],”paging”:{“total”:13,”limit”:15,”offset”:0}},”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/140×90/cd8eed5bb9a86e48693cbb3986082338/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/940×470/4ba9f78ec338f65df64272ebff28a8f2/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/1200×630/bc9e04c9a4acebfbe20603fae6f461a8/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”MBzeefk48T_prIc8xkVg2HzIz5zC9BlX”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:false,”topicPath”:[]},”typeName”:”content_video”,”norobot”:false,”authors”:[],”canonicalUrl”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/more-u-s-troops-may-be-needed-to-accelerate-fight-against-isis/”,”displayDate”:{“status”:”updated”,”date”:”2017-02-23 14:47:09″,”display”:”9:47 AM EST”,”machine”:”2017-02-23T09:47:09-0500″},”hasAMP”:true,”ld_json”:[{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”VideoObject”,”mainEntityOfPage”:{“@type”:”WebPage”,”@id”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/more-u-s-troops-may-be-needed-to-accelerate-fight-against-isis/”},”name”:”More U.S. troops may be needed to accelerate fight against ISIS”,”description”:”Iraqi state TV says American-backed forces have captured a key airport from ISIS. The advance is part of a major assault this week against extremist fighters in Mosul. David Martin is traveling with Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East. Votel says he wonu0027t hesitate to ask for more American ground troops in both Iraq and Syria.”,”thumbnail”:{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”ImageObject”,”height”:630,”width”:1200,”url”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/1200×630/bc9e04c9a4acebfbe20603fae6f461a8/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”},”thumbnailUrl”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/1200×630/bc9e04c9a4acebfbe20603fae6f461a8/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”,”uploadDate”:”2017-02-23T08:04:00-0500″,”contentUrl”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256792_740.mp4″,”publisher”:{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”CBS News”,”url”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/”,”logo”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”url”:”/bundles/cbsnewscore/images/mobile-images/apps-logos/cbsnews_app_216x216.png”,”width”:216,”height”:216}},”duration”:”PT0H01M51S”,”embedUrl”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/embed/videos/more-u-s-troops-may-be-needed-to-accelerate-fight-against-isis/”},{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”BreadcrumbList”,”itemListElement”:[{“@type”:”ListItem”,”position”:1,”item”:{“@type”:”WebPage”,”@id”:”http://www.cbsnews.com/cbs-this-morning/”,”name”:”CBS This Morning”}}]}],”seoMetaDescription”:”Iraqi state TV says American-backed forces have captured a key airport from ISIS. The advance is part of a major assault this week against extremist fighters in Mosul. David Martin is traveling with Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East. Votel says he wonu0027t hesitate to ask for more American ground troops in both Iraq and Syria.”,”seoMetaKeywords”:[“airport”,”forces”,”iraqi”,”state”,”troops”,”news”,”mosul”,”American”,”video”,”advance”,”isis”,”syria”,”cbs”],”seoMetaImage”:{“id”:”426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d”,”caption”:null,”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:28:43″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”filename”:”0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”,”height”:630,”url”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/1200×630/bc9e04c9a4acebfbe20603fae6f461a8/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”,”width”:1200},”pid”:”auiAKOqus09e”,”socialTags”:{“article:publisher”:”https://www.facebook.com/CBSThisMorning”,”article:publishedTime”:”2017-02-23T08:04:00Z”}},”OMZI33cHqFA7″:{“id”:”3972091d-5148-4865-9d47-cf7f50a4e245″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”OMZI33cHqFA7″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883157571908/0223_CTM_TownHallTurnout_Cordes_1256749_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”hmzE2nQzsB5q”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883157571908/0223_CTM_TownHallTurnout_Cordes_1256749_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”QN9K4gD9DLd2″,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883157571908/0223_CTM_TownHallTurnout_Cordes_1256749_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”Sj14yjx_yi7i”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883157571908/0223_CTM_TownHallTurnout_Cordes_1256757_500/0223_CTM_TownHallTurnout_Cordes_1256757_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”nz8Nx2c5Szmy”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883157571908/0223_CTM_TownHallTurnout_Cordes_1256757_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”GHAA2Dz6AARG”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883157571908/0223_CTM_TownHallTurnout_Cordes_1256757_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”angry-constituents-confront-lawmakers-at-town-halls”,”title”:”Angry constituents confront lawmakers at town halls”,”headline”:”Angry constituents confront lawmakers at town halls”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A CBS News poll finds 51 percent of Americans disapprove of President Trump, while 39 percent approve. Meanwhile, lawmakers on recess faced angry constituents in their home districts and got an earful over Trump administration policies. Nancy Cordes reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:200,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 12:03:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 12:41:08″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 07:03:00″,”keywords”:”districts, donald trump, news, administrations, policies, video, town hall, Republicans, cbs, protests, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”75639141-43f0-4655-83d8-ba04192aace7″,”name”:”districts”,”slug”:”districts”},{“id”:”7d2b9010-1197-4570-91f0-8813cd36dcf9″,”name”:”donald trump”,”slug”:”donald-trump”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”87e64984-63f2-435d-b778-25f64e95e8cb”,”name”:”administrations”,”slug”:”administrations”},{“id”:”a655f4a0-8ba3-4310-a060-7f7a841c909c”,”name”:”policies”,”slug”:”policies”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”c6412fb5-df96-4263-a85d-a825b57efff5″,”name”:”town hall”,”slug”:”town-hall”},{“id”:”c971d824-a45a-4ea4-a735-19d15f3b494d”,”name”:”Republicans”,”slug”:”republicans”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”de654a32-f82b-4e68-a192-ba3897b8d1c9″,”name”:”protests”,”slug”:”protests”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/2545b80c-ab23-4ff6-a0f7-1e1b9ed85e45/thumbnail/140×90/06fb5a21c7806d2342e7eb863b2ddcfa/0223-ctm-townhallturnout-cordes-1256751-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/2545b80c-ab23-4ff6-a0f7-1e1b9ed85e45/thumbnail/940×470/fafd59c7b36eef0de15bebdcb6f422ef/0223-ctm-townhallturnout-cordes-1256751-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/2545b80c-ab23-4ff6-a0f7-1e1b9ed85e45/thumbnail/1200×630/c3342db92bf029391d4869328cb495cb/0223-ctm-townhallturnout-cordes-1256751-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”iMjdz3QTVyxzHk02vqtutWqRbO0zt5p8″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”OMZI33cHqFA7″},”aONh8JgRXl5s”:{“id”:”9f239682-2621-444a-899e-0fd73db9b119″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”aONh8JgRXl5s”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883159107896/0223_CTM_TrumpTransgender_Garrett_1256754_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”7SH2UX9ly4Vg”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883159107896/0223_CTM_TrumpTransgender_Garrett_1256754_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Oyyq7JNMZ02g”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883159107896/0223_CTM_TrumpTransgender_Garrett_1256754_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”ZHPrtE8IXtCf”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883159107896/0223_CTM_TrumpTransgender_Garrett_1256759_500/0223_CTM_TrumpTransgender_Garrett_1256759_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”WuLPDkKbUPyK”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883159107896/0223_CTM_TrumpTransgender_Garrett_1256759_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”fYQB59GGGEW0″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883159107896/0223_CTM_TrumpTransgender_Garrett_1256759_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”trump-revokes-federal-protections-for-transgender-students”,”title”:”Trump revokes federal protections for transgender students”,”headline”:”Trump revokes federal protections for transgender students”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”President Trump is hearing protests for reversing the Obama administrationu0027s order that transgender students at public schools must be allowed to use bathrooms based on the gender they identify with. The Trump administration says the policy should be decided at a state level. Major Garrett reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:159,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 12:06:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 14:38:25″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 07:06:00″,”keywords”:”administration, bathrooms, cbs, news, obama, protests, public schools, students, transgender, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”fc11a10f-36b1-488a-ae08-8db5e0c95370″,”name”:”administration”,”slug”:”administration”},{“id”:”266cc05a-a8a4-415a-bd71-7f6bd9cc2f8d”,”name”:”bathrooms”,”slug”:”bathrooms”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”4a5dcf2b-81e4-4a22-9819-916e9d14db9a”,”name”:”obama”,”slug”:”obama”},{“id”:”de654a32-f82b-4e68-a192-ba3897b8d1c9″,”name”:”protests”,”slug”:”protests”},{“id”:”38f9f53a-70fb-420d-841b-10d9dffce3cb”,”name”:”public schools”,”slug”:”public-schools”},{“id”:”b8ddc3d9-c83e-4bf7-b523-f87d58d3df8b”,”name”:”students”,”slug”:”students”},{“id”:”60201e9b-fcda-41c2-86ee-85bce3a34c67″,”name”:”transgender”,”slug”:”transgender”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/059e0f7f-9333-4426-85fe-3bd0866641b9/thumbnail/140×90/6dfea2c148483b95fb32cbbed06ea0f4/0223-ctm-trumptransgender-garrett-1256756-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/059e0f7f-9333-4426-85fe-3bd0866641b9/thumbnail/940×470/a29b7ba3d16b9246539c431eaf223865/0223-ctm-trumptransgender-garrett-1256756-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/059e0f7f-9333-4426-85fe-3bd0866641b9/thumbnail/1200×630/4f00d2e29f4e07f9ceee46db33ba0fb3/0223-ctm-trumptransgender-garrett-1256756-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”4fTFpfTJ6Za21H1ggU9tNz6bbAb1hBAS”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”aONh8JgRXl5s”},”IuzkomPLwDcY”:{“id”:”37eb98bb-e8c6-4846-bb66-ac894c301f9c”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”IuzkomPLwDcY”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883163715592/0223_CTM_ImmigrationLatest_Reid_1256761_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”GNwpErOhoEJm”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883163715592/0223_CTM_ImmigrationLatest_Reid_1256761_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”p24DsqcOBQYu”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883163715592/0223_CTM_ImmigrationLatest_Reid_1256761_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”EdohoOAg25Cs”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883163715592/0223_CTM_ImmigrationLatest_Reid_1256767_500/0223_CTM_ImmigrationLatest_Reid_1256767_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”mJaOl4DgWbut”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883163715592/0223_CTM_ImmigrationLatest_Reid_1256767_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”31WbuiNCmfcy”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883163715592/0223_CTM_ImmigrationLatest_Reid_1256767_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”tillerson-on-mission-to-mend-fractured-relationship-with-mexico”,”title”:”Tillerson on mission to mend fractured relationship with Mexico”,”headline”:”Tillerson on mission to mend fractured relationship with Mexico”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A high-level U.S. delegation is trying to sell new deportation policies to Mexico. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly want to find common ground on immigration and a border wall. So far, Mexicou0027s leadership is not buying it. Chip Reid reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:138,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 12:09:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 14:39:09″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 07:09:00″,”keywords”:”border wall, cbs, deportation, Homeland Security, immigration, mexico, news, policies, rex tillerson, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”1f81f456-dc29-46e6-b5b6-49f2ac3aa7b2″,”name”:”border wall”,”slug”:”border-wall”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”2cb35fc9-f0f5-468e-9ce6-a09c905e6296″,”name”:”deportation”,”slug”:”deportation”},{“id”:”2732d838-bf04-4872-827b-38c8bd254e0b”,”name”:”Homeland Security”,”slug”:”homeland-security”},{“id”:”1c9d60a8-468d-42e9-aecb-d7d6088e8ae2″,”name”:”immigration”,”slug”:”immigration”},{“id”:”39e7606e-1274-4fc5-880d-79f8e8a8f0a5″,”name”:”mexico”,”slug”:”mexico”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”a655f4a0-8ba3-4310-a060-7f7a841c909c”,”name”:”policies”,”slug”:”policies”},{“id”:”9aa7a194-d24b-407e-86ce-510e47fd9349″,”name”:”rex tillerson”,”slug”:”rex-tillerson”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/199c95d3-749d-479a-9900-83c0db9dd022/thumbnail/140×90/bd2fce330d195a80f5295cf1dd99162a/0223-ctm-immigrationlatest-reid2-1256782-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/199c95d3-749d-479a-9900-83c0db9dd022/thumbnail/940×470/4d56f88dc7bf6f7da74ba758e7616cef/0223-ctm-immigrationlatest-reid2-1256782-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/199c95d3-749d-479a-9900-83c0db9dd022/thumbnail/1200×630/b4601c992d0c7b3cbe67468f69f9907b/0223-ctm-immigrationlatest-reid2-1256782-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”j4KV9DsCpiVT7wwdRace77YOW3mOBLJy”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”IuzkomPLwDcY”},”wpZg7Zz3plZl”:{“id”:”5d45e1c9-160c-467e-945d-bb46573debc5″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”wpZg7Zz3plZl”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883164739565/0223_CTM_OffDutyShooting_Evans_1256764_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”dkoJPOg2issD”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883164739565/0223_CTM_OffDutyShooting_Evans_1256764_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Eh8uIpklGDMO”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883164739565/0223_CTM_OffDutyShooting_Evans_1256764_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”OZdokaz00lqS”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883164739565/0223_CTM_OffDutyShooting_Evans_1256769_0/0223_CTM_OffDutyShooting_Evans_1256769_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”9zhP1y2TUbhK”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883164739565/0223_CTM_OffDutyShooting_Evans_1256769_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”571W8Tlvqgqv”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883164739565/0223_CTM_OffDutyShooting_Evans_1256769_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”video-showing-calif-off-duty-cop-firing-gun-at-teens-sparks-protests”,”title”:”Video showing Calif. off-duty cop firing gun at teens sparks protests”,”headline”:”Video showing Calif. off-duty cop firing gun at teens sparks protests”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Police in Anaheim, California, arrested about two dozen people overnight during violent protests. Hundreds flooded the streets protesting a shooting involving an off-duty police officer. In a cell phone video, the officer can be seen firing his gun during a confrontation on Tuesday with a group of teens. Carter Evans reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:125,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 12:12:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 12:56:29″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 07:12:00″,”keywords”:”gun, teens, Anaheim, news, off-duty, video, cbs, protests, cali, police officer, cell phone, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”06594de9-0c50-4424-933d-d13865833534″,”name”:”gun”,”slug”:”gun”},{“id”:”0c47ac5a-7260-4f89-afab-9ba73bcc741d”,”name”:”teens”,”slug”:”teens”},{“id”:”64f646a5-ba4c-429e-8af2-9796458d636e”,”name”:”Anaheim”,”slug”:”anaheim”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”89554264-88d0-4a78-b1cd-bbe49615ab98″,”name”:”off-duty”,”slug”:”off-duty”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”de654a32-f82b-4e68-a192-ba3897b8d1c9″,”name”:”protests”,”slug”:”protests”},{“id”:”e8287cef-9925-4e96-a41f-b8abbc2a6c56″,”name”:”cali”,”slug”:”cali”},{“id”:”ea15f50b-7d55-434d-b081-842ec71daa6b”,”name”:”police officer”,”slug”:”police-officer”},{“id”:”f91df94a-0caa-4a4f-915d-b1cb1898ae23″,”name”:”cell phone”,”slug”:”cell-phone”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/4ad1ed88-fb80-4654-a466-188d0dca5cc1/thumbnail/140×90/0bc1c04db0ecab43b2a7cb501de60a7a/0223-ctm-offdutyshooting-evans-1256766-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/4ad1ed88-fb80-4654-a466-188d0dca5cc1/thumbnail/940×470/21a9a7322e66b2e4a358382f3a7360ca/0223-ctm-offdutyshooting-evans-1256766-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/4ad1ed88-fb80-4654-a466-188d0dca5cc1/thumbnail/1200×630/a344019b7c34a7285e829b88ea893f4a/0223-ctm-offdutyshooting-evans-1256766-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”j8Z2iXAr5k_qOuKoxWEf6QLYJCRIvoLB”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”wpZg7Zz3plZl”},”lnvDSz6dv1Rx”:{“id”:”486b9065-f95e-4115-a5e1-d06fbfa6d57c”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”lnvDSz6dv1Rx”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883166787557/0223_CTM_GymnastDoctorCharges_Lapook_1256771_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”T1ygp9pUY_8l”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883166787557/0223_CTM_GymnastDoctorCharges_Lapook_1256771_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”_b0sqC3IJQCh”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883166787557/0223_CTM_GymnastDoctorCharges_Lapook_1256771_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”FotbZEM4zSIf”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883166787557/0223_CTM_GymnastDoctorCharges_Lapook_1256774_0/0223_CTM_GymnastDoctorCharges_Lapook_1256774_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”b4SJnOXUEV_u”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883166787557/0223_CTM_GymnastDoctorCharges_Lapook_1256774_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”T9_SIPJU0LL8″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883166787557/0223_CTM_GymnastDoctorCharges_Lapook_1256774_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”sex-assault-charges-for-former-usa-gymnastics-doctor”,”title”:”Sex assault charges for former USA Gymnastics doctor”,”headline”:”Sex assault charges for former USA Gymnastics doctor”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A former doctor for the U.S. womenu0027s gymnastics team is expected to be arraigned following new accusations of sexual abuse. Larry Nassar was charged Wednesday with nearly two dozen counts of criminal sexual assault involving nine girls. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:175,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 12:15:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:11:15″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 07:15:00″,”keywords”:”sexual conduct, doctor , nine girls, news, gymnasts, video, assault, cbs, sexual abuse, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”3648dc12-9756-40c8-bf0a-a7bc2a8986db”,”name”:”sexual conduct”,”slug”:”sexual-conduct”},{“id”:”42ffb923-8452-4e48-a38d-1ad4a9267b34″,”name”:”doctor “,”slug”:”doctor”},{“id”:”8044a499-a55e-42f9-b4c6-f5efae37124e”,”name”:”nine girls”,”slug”:”nine-girls”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”87541e8d-68ea-4e8c-ac27-d5c3062afc5a”,”name”:”gymnasts”,”slug”:”gymnasts”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”be604504-e1e4-4c88-b93c-f60bb9dd76fa”,”name”:”assault”,”slug”:”assault”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”df7a98f0-9679-4541-b561-1d662839521c”,”name”:”sexual abuse”,”slug”:”sexual-abuse”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/c9ed350e-c2b7-44bc-83be-e5329c4d6a3c/thumbnail/140×90/f177a9e213b679861da9410a5ad0cff9/0223-ctm-gymnastdoctorcharges-lapook-1256772-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/c9ed350e-c2b7-44bc-83be-e5329c4d6a3c/thumbnail/940×470/1548f0a4cae95e76ff0c97555ee031eb/0223-ctm-gymnastdoctorcharges-lapook-1256772-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/c9ed350e-c2b7-44bc-83be-e5329c4d6a3c/thumbnail/1200×630/52830b439557b4daca7d1e13de1183a5/0223-ctm-gymnastdoctorcharges-lapook-1256772-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”c1VZWGuIdqwhP08x_rj4pPJ8B23UWt9y”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”lnvDSz6dv1Rx”},”aknuHBHkdu4w”:{“id”:”191d7739-19f4-43ef-8406-a16cf2d4bfb7″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”aknuHBHkdu4w”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883177027635/0223_CTM_CALakeDrain_Villarreal_1256776_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”PHqcJ1IzIUi8″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883177027635/0223_CTM_CALakeDrain_Villarreal_1256776_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”_tg_8YuAeSht”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883177027635/0223_CTM_CALakeDrain_Villarreal_1256776_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”MZ04L10BNx9X”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883177027635/0223_CTM_CALakeDrain_Villarreal_1256783_500/0223_CTM_CALakeDrain_Villarreal_1256783_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”9n8A6N73Sysc”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883177027635/0223_CTM_CALakeDrain_Villarreal_1256783_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”wHv_EadVgTpz”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883177027635/0223_CTM_CALakeDrain_Villarreal_1256783_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”rare-sight-at-california-lake-as-reservoir-overflows”,”title”:”Rare sight at California lake as reservoir overflows”,”headline”:”Rare sight at California lake as reservoir overflows”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”First the rain, now the drain. Californiau0027s wet winter has pushed Lake Berryessa in Napa County way beyond capacity, pouring water into its bathtub-like drain. Mireya Villarreal reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:141,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 12:43:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:28:54″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 07:43:00″,”keywords”:”drain, Rain, news, napa county, Lake Berryessa, california, video, flooding, cbs, water, bathtub, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”048c63f5-4252-4e07-b8d4-281fc6856897″,”name”:”drain”,”slug”:”drain”},{“id”:”44e2da3c-61f1-4d3d-945b-bc15af24dfed”,”name”:”Rain”,”slug”:”rain”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”878edd23-b4ee-457a-81f8-f27874c27752″,”name”:”napa county”,”slug”:”napa-county”},{“id”:”96885a4b-b9a3-4aeb-9c20-142dbe5e5578″,”name”:”Lake Berryessa”,”slug”:”lake-berryessa”},{“id”:”a7f979cf-88dc-45e2-ad53-3de0c8d6dff6″,”name”:”california”,”slug”:”california”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”bb54fd82-2b0e-4f91-9b70-39fc0d931b31″,”name”:”flooding”,”slug”:”flooding”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”d6988117-47ab-436a-8c75-c058ce47c123″,”name”:”water”,”slug”:”water”},{“id”:”f25ba42c-0dfa-4700-a053-c19c9fd1a3cb”,”name”:”bathtub”,”slug”:”bathtub”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/06e5d35d-6d89-477a-959d-e15317cb6110/thumbnail/140×90/8330c96f8f06acd49d999cb4376fb2d9/0223-ctm-calakedrain-villarreal-1256777-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/06e5d35d-6d89-477a-959d-e15317cb6110/thumbnail/940×470/1c0331ff05fa61d96e58e7180a94c383/0223-ctm-calakedrain-villarreal-1256777-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/06e5d35d-6d89-477a-959d-e15317cb6110/thumbnail/1200×630/a154817caa3b3ffb946ccb50afda614c/0223-ctm-calakedrain-villarreal-1256777-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”EnkdtdbGTby9C_FRGYP5273o6UhZwT6T”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”aknuHBHkdu4w”},”tVqarItgQtOy”:{“id”:”1b095046-6abf-4909-b206-456a04e27ba1″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”tVqarItgQtOy”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883177539510/0223_CTM_EarthlikePlanetsQA_Kaku_1256779_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”iXo_bWUcTeIJ”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883177539510/0223_CTM_EarthlikePlanetsQA_Kaku_1256779_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”v_fcJNPJvyjp”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883177539510/0223_CTM_EarthlikePlanetsQA_Kaku_1256779_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”xMx6w0kj4rMq”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883177539510/0223_CTM_EarthlikePlanetsQA_Kaku_1256785_500/0223_CTM_EarthlikePlanetsQA_Kaku_1256785_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”kjuXh73ZdJgF”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883177539510/0223_CTM_EarthlikePlanetsQA_Kaku_1256785_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”O5f3mwjrxmuX”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883177539510/0223_CTM_EarthlikePlanetsQA_Kaku_1256785_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”next-steps-after-nasa-discovers-7-earth-size-planets”,”title”:”Next steps after NASA discovers 7 Earth-size planets”,”headline”:”Next steps after NASA discovers 7 Earth-size planets”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”NASA announced the discovery of seven Earth-sized planets around a star about 40 light years away from Earth. All seven could have water, which is key to life like ours, and three of them fall in the habitable zone. Michio Kaku, CBS News science and futurist contributor and physics professor at the City University of New York, joins u0022CBS This Morningu0022 with more on this new discovery.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:171,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 12:35:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:27:18″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 07:35:00″,”keywords”:”futurist, news, 40 lightyears, liquid water, discovery, video, planets, solar system, science, cbs, earthlike, NASA, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”7a98e98b-8270-4a6e-ac8f-3fbecfe2a5c5″,”name”:”futurist”,”slug”:”futurist”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”95f982b1-be2c-4dcd-87c9-24b4f531b71c”,”name”:”40 lightyears”,”slug”:”40-lightyears”},{“id”:”9db5840a-e34b-42aa-87cf-8a1708f2fddc”,”name”:”liquid water”,”slug”:”liquid-water”},{“id”:”a7a3b6c0-b5a0-43b2-9c29-f4182f80dbdd”,”name”:”discovery”,”slug”:”discovery”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”b9df450f-c828-4c87-a526-a8c875c33f06″,”name”:”planets”,”slug”:”planets”},{“id”:”bb82f22b-7a65-434b-b675-100a652fdd03″,”name”:”solar system”,”slug”:”solar-system”},{“id”:”cd0e123c-de16-497f-974d-93b64188b3da”,”name”:”science”,”slug”:”science”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”e1563401-4f5f-493b-812f-d29b1df1bf75″,”name”:”earthlike”,”slug”:”earthlike”},{“id”:”ea50cc72-2590-41f6-8b31-7588a5475f9e”,”name”:”NASA”,”slug”:”NASA”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/a2a74588-9fd3-4266-84fd-1b34121b0100/thumbnail/140×90/a3e54776710ef2a0d801b17ab64aa188/0223-ctm-earthlikeplanetsqa-kaku-1256781-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/a2a74588-9fd3-4266-84fd-1b34121b0100/thumbnail/940×470/46f343737714e9c2944452144a4e8a25/0223-ctm-earthlikeplanetsqa-kaku-1256781-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/a2a74588-9fd3-4266-84fd-1b34121b0100/thumbnail/1200×630/7adda307b1f331b9852cdd496388de47/0223-ctm-earthlikeplanetsqa-kaku-1256781-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”o4MlOdPsAFNvJYPGK7oOy6_52I_4Ekrf”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”tVqarItgQtOy”},”0dwDFcx9wZfT”:{“id”:”becf1581-c454-4307-8c75-f4b52fd85393″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”0dwDFcx9wZfT”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883191363849/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256797_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”6iVxTc3b__Df”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883191363849/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256797_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”aXTlMN2pGySI”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883191363849/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256797_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”mHJAy1vt_8QN”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883191363849/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256800_0/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256800_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”uSBQzx2sseIU”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883191363849/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256800_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”chQ_SsFGkCYa”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883191363849/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256800_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”heartburn-meds-could-lead-to-kidney-damage-study-finds”,”title”:”Heartburn meds could lead to kidney damage, study finds”,”headline”:”Heartburn meds could lead to kidney damage, study finds”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Long-term use of certain heartburn medications could lead to serious kidney damage, a new study shows. It looked at the use of u0022proton pump inhibitors,u0022 sold under brand names including Prevacid, Prilosec and Nexium. An estimated 15 million Americans use these medications regularly. Dr. David Agus joins u0022CBS This Morningu0022 to discuss the findings.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:198,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:12:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 14:37:08″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 08:12:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, damage, health, heartburn , kidney , news, Nexium, Prevacid, Prilosec, proton, pump inhibitors, video, warning, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”9a1cdc2c-5d2c-4954-b3f8-01ea903f00f8″,”name”:”damage”,”slug”:”damage”},{“id”:”b7635a6c-5bd0-4907-a23d-51f8177b9f79″,”name”:”health”,”slug”:”health”},{“id”:”957568f6-a7c3-4033-ac55-987a91eb92e4″,”name”:”heartburn “,”slug”:”heartburn”},{“id”:”b2739104-5d86-425a-b2ae-e4dccc0e320f”,”name”:”kidney “,”slug”:”kidney”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”c12761d7-f14d-49e2-a996-8eeb81a04815″,”name”:”Nexium”,”slug”:”nexium”},{“id”:”0bf06fcf-50f3-44a1-8f7e-a195c0cff8ee”,”name”:”Prevacid”,”slug”:”prevacid”},{“id”:”6084f93c-90e3-469d-92ea-cc75a19663f1″,”name”:”Prilosec”,”slug”:”prilosec”},{“id”:”20562d64-dfac-4818-addb-0ddbd3e7f711″,”name”:”proton”,”slug”:”proton”},{“id”:”33cb2585-4b34-4c33-86fb-fb7cc6378fd3″,”name”:”pump inhibitors”,”slug”:”pump-inhibitors”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”91e4c597-957b-45f4-ac83-570930f82291″,”name”:”warning”,”slug”:”warning”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/efa8f526-d0cc-49ef-833e-6bcdbcfcdcba/thumbnail/140×90/4a0c08c003632bfae73a0d0ffb1105e9/0223-ctm-heartburnwarningqa-agus-1256798-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/efa8f526-d0cc-49ef-833e-6bcdbcfcdcba/thumbnail/940×470/f24892c6b51782ff6b9d551e36625de0/0223-ctm-heartburnwarningqa-agus-1256798-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/efa8f526-d0cc-49ef-833e-6bcdbcfcdcba/thumbnail/1200×630/68990440d9dd1f16237795dd1c21e276/0223-ctm-heartburnwarningqa-agus-1256798-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”su9vCCzPlZWGSrLNvUbqtAM8ToJR05Ut”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”0dwDFcx9wZfT”},”V7lcfLdroUC2″:{“id”:”fac543a8-f7c5-4b67-8e04-8b1abb0f3c0a”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”V7lcfLdroUC2″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883195459890/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256803_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”GFEBz4Dh4TQE”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883195459890/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256803_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”CgblCr1t7sBg”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883195459890/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256803_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”Sj07Zcc7I31x”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883195459890/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256806_0/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256806_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”JTSsAWANvA39″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883195459890/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256806_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”SQPdxRs1g6Vj”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883195459890/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256806_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”parents-push-for-better-pay-for-childcare-staff”,”title”:”Parents push for better pay for childcare staff”,”headline”:”Parents push for better pay for childcare staff”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A group of parents in New York is fighting for higher wages for workers at one of the nationu0027s largest early childhood education companies, Bright Horizons. When four teachers suddenly quit over low wages, a father discovered how much they were making — and he was shocked. Tony Dokoupil reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:300,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:20:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 14:13:12″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 08:20:00″,”keywords”:”education, bright horizons, teachers, higher wages, news, salary, video, childhood, cbs, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”280a6520-7bf2-4be6-8b2b-91079a812bfb”,”name”:”education”,”slug”:”education”},{“id”:”28894b8e-42a0-4373-87f7-9a06c7be1345″,”name”:”bright horizons”,”slug”:”bright-horizons”},{“id”:”32b7a2bb-f2dd-4791-84d4-91f7b7612692″,”name”:”teachers”,”slug”:”teachers”},{“id”:”78ba2bb7-56eb-4381-b043-5320e4e95179″,”name”:”higher wages”,”slug”:”higher-wages”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”a68e9561-955d-4edf-8b1e-c714e49baaf4″,”name”:”salary”,”slug”:”salary”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”bed9c142-71ef-4954-a263-e3c6174e6be0″,”name”:”childhood”,”slug”:”childhood”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/44c36577-5cb6-4566-92a5-f4f59fdd3496/thumbnail/140×90/073a683a394c22942ff778657b71dd11/0223-ctm-daycarewages-dokoupil-1256805-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/44c36577-5cb6-4566-92a5-f4f59fdd3496/thumbnail/940×470/38c14a58da3b59fd11a282b91a8686a9/0223-ctm-daycarewages-dokoupil-1256805-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/44c36577-5cb6-4566-92a5-f4f59fdd3496/thumbnail/1200×630/b76d66e3c0c252b3c89fdb47ae51332c/0223-ctm-daycarewages-dokoupil-1256805-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”efR9vGTjV6pdsLBX521ioaJ_a82zX_wN”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”V7lcfLdroUC2″},”j64JppvZL6mq”:{“id”:”35b53dce-440e-4025-b8a6-03cf1039e6e6″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”j64JppvZL6mq”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883203139971/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256808_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”1wxXczSwPYWN”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883203139971/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256808_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”_EfCwjC2XI2_”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883203139971/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256808_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”jpbqzDlPmULm”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883203139971/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256814_500/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256814_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”5NJg7jlFvnZd”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883203139971/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256814_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”NnBYKy0l7V0A”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883203139971/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256814_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”nyts-dean-baquet-on-trumps-attack-on-press-anonymous-sources”,”title”:”NYTu0027s Dean Baquet on Trumpu0027s attack on press, anonymous sources”,”headline”:”NYTu0027s Dean Baquet on Trumpu0027s attack on press, anonymous sources”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”The New York Times is running a new national ad campaign asking, u0022How do we arrive at the truth?u0022 The campaign is not related to the Trump administration, but it does follow the presidentu0027s repeated criticism of the Times. New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet joins u0022CBS This Morningu0022 to discuss the role of the media during the Trump presidency.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:414,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:33:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 14:28:24″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 08:33:00″,”keywords”:”New York Times, Dean Baquet, news, campaign, national ad, video, executive editor, cbs, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”3206708c-71e5-4d5b-86b9-fb1893bf7d8f”,”name”:”New York Times”,”slug”:”new-york-times”},{“id”:”5ad52380-725d-47c9-83e1-cddd50f6495e”,”name”:”Dean Baquet”,”slug”:”dean-baquet”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”981fa019-c82d-4d04-8aec-d97cc04c2022″,”name”:”campaign”,”slug”:”campaign”},{“id”:”a06429c7-2ad8-40fc-a5c0-ce6fe7dece3c”,”name”:”national ad”,”slug”:”national-ad”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”c87ea3c9-f3c2-4a29-9e3a-1d01d614bd52″,”name”:”executive editor”,”slug”:”executive-editor”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/e45618a1-16cd-4797-94d4-205f2da5cad4/thumbnail/140×90/769e0435dda0923167d5c2d394456059/0223-ctm-deanbaquetqa-1256810-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/e45618a1-16cd-4797-94d4-205f2da5cad4/thumbnail/940×470/03d840504c3419e4552913af773e0818/0223-ctm-deanbaquetqa-1256810-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/e45618a1-16cd-4797-94d4-205f2da5cad4/thumbnail/1200×630/5e6574d315ce6bd1cd916da3f2863c38/0223-ctm-deanbaquetqa-1256810-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”FFTxZIcg1J2KZYunaDyto4UR82NLtD14″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”j64JppvZL6mq”},”LA_6bGzPzk_p”:{“id”:”fac4d782-6391-4d2d-b768-e21a5a34bc67″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”LA_6bGzPzk_p”,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/22/882338371894/0222_CTM_Hobson_1256088_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”1DgXU_9Xf8s4″,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882338371894/0222_CTM_Hobson_1256088_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”MDazmxmBJXWY”,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882338371894/0222_CTM_Hobson_1256088_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”pqIXNaNk9q0q”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882338371894/0222_CTM_Hobson_1256091_0/0222_CTM_Hobson_1256091_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”wyfb8ApMX1Di”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882338371894/0222_CTM_Hobson_1256091_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”AvQfjSMMh7vA”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882338371894/0222_CTM_Hobson_1256091_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”free-shipping-wars-retailers-ramp-up-battle-for-online-customers”,”title”:”Free shipping wars”,”headline”:”Free shipping wars”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Amazon is making it easier to get free shipping for online orders. The retailer has lowered its free-shipping minimum from $49 to $35 for non-Prime members. The move comes less than two months after Walmart started offering free two-day shipping on eligible orders of at least $35. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins u0022CBS This Morningu0022 from Chicago to discuss the retailersu0027 goals.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:214,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-22 13:32:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-22 14:23:38″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 08:32:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/22/ee63108d-4b1a-454e-8e9b-30eb4b6fc42a/thumbnail/140×90/ea35a0e26e9398da124f66ab9b625fab/0222-ctm-hobson-1256089-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/22/ee63108d-4b1a-454e-8e9b-30eb4b6fc42a/thumbnail/940×470/1ae927e5c77e18530b9f0dfc3d7ac27b/0222-ctm-hobson-1256089-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/22/ee63108d-4b1a-454e-8e9b-30eb4b6fc42a/thumbnail/1200×630/0a1b62562a63d72a3d7686e62ecf965a/0222-ctm-hobson-1256089-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”ENZuS2C6kF_An7xjHNS71jWr8zWPBsyl”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”LA_6bGzPzk_p”},”fLyQPcZBkJd6″:{“id”:”f7bad39d-933f-4f05-b834-895905fab505″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”fLyQPcZBkJd6″,”bitrate”:764000,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/21/881526339729/0221_CTM_UberHarassment_REPLACEMENT_1255344_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”fKVS2k766_5o”,”bitrate”:740000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881526339729/0221_CTM_UberHarassment_REPLACEMENT_1255344_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”19T3f33Ngn_1″,”bitrate”:240000,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881526339729/0221_CTM_UberHarassment_REPLACEMENT_1255344_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”8sOatnLr50Rr”,”bitrate”:500000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881526339729/0221_CTM_UberHarassment_REPLACEMENT_1255345_500/0221_CTM_UberHarassment_REPLACEMENT_1255345_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”trgeg6aJR8Jd”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881526339729/0221_CTM_UberHarassment_REPLACEMENT_1255345_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”S237jzYahmct”,”bitrate”:1000,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881526339729/0221_CTM_UberHarassment_REPLACEMENT_1255345_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”behind-sexual-harassment-allegations-against-uber”,”title”:”Uber sexual harassment allegations”,”headline”:”Uber sexual harassment allegations”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Uber promises an u0022urgent investigationu0022 into sexual harassment claims made by a former employee in a blog post. A female software engineer for the ride-sharing app says her complaints were repeatedly ignored or mismanaged by the company. The blog post made national headlines and drew attention to what some women say is an even bigger problem in the tech industry. New York Times correspondent and CBS News contributor Jodi Kantor joins u0022CBS This Morningu0022 to discuss Uberu0027s response.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:323,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-21 13:33:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-21 14:06:37″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-21 08:33:00″,”keywords”:null,”tags”:null,”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/d176eeb3-3495-4c50-8e1b-e36f7d1383b1/thumbnail/140×90/efa359324678262474f3f925c05f7dbf/0221-ctm-kantor-1255304-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/d176eeb3-3495-4c50-8e1b-e36f7d1383b1/thumbnail/940×470/1e4563889fb544ee6489a1149259c6ad/0221-ctm-kantor-1255304-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/d176eeb3-3495-4c50-8e1b-e36f7d1383b1/thumbnail/1200×630/e53d57893a7f48bbd510a9252ee2e344/0221-ctm-kantor-1255304-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:null,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”rgzwLu43e8ArKXKZ1FdLhxQRGra8YZ8t”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”fLyQPcZBkJd6″},”7IzhXs16Jeoe”:{“id”:”cbe02ca3-1574-407f-bec8-0dfeca2b3c3d”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”7IzhXs16Jeoe”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883184195667/0223_CTM_EyeOpener8AM_1256787_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”HzsCPOIjYAEa”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883184195667/0223_CTM_EyeOpener8AM_1256787_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”FsJ2dOxn5dLE”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883184195667/0223_CTM_EyeOpener8AM_1256787_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”x3mz9U3NJZTN”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883184195667/0223_CTM_EyeOpener8AM_1256790_0/0223_CTM_EyeOpener8AM_1256790_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”u3sf3FaGJrrf”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883184195667/0223_CTM_EyeOpener8AM_1256790_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”rhMFLUlhCaCV”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883184195667/0223_CTM_EyeOpener8AM_1256790_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”eye-opener-at-8-trump-revokes-protections-for-transgender-students”,”title”:”Eye Opener at 8: Trump revokes protections for transgender students”,”headline”:”Eye Opener at 8: Trump revokes protections for transgender students”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A look back at what weu0027ve been covering on u0022CBS This Morning.u0022 u003Ca href=u0022http://www.cbsnews.com/newsletters/u0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003Eu003Cuu003ESubscribe to get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.u003C/uu003Eu003C/au003E”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:70,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:00:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:23:25″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 08:00:00″,”keywords”:”US, entertainment, news, video, cbs, politics, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”27ae5b58-5e71-4bb4-8949-95cb47f51b73″,”name”:”US”,”slug”:”us”},{“id”:”5242e0be-d852-4f67-ba2c-18b6d5988a67″,”name”:”entertainment”,”slug”:”entertainment”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”f68eb9be-5096-44da-8223-ad7580174959″,”name”:”politics”,”slug”:”politics”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/eba22686-f26d-4079-9525-23e325601f6d/thumbnail/140×90/54965dcaff98a6777c691fc60905c455/ctm-eyeopener8am-1256788-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/eba22686-f26d-4079-9525-23e325601f6d/thumbnail/940×470/0bcc6378e969f291c32285322754deb5/ctm-eyeopener8am-1256788-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/eba22686-f26d-4079-9525-23e325601f6d/thumbnail/1200×630/2e7659d5673d998559c25590b580077d/ctm-eyeopener8am-1256788-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”o88QW7CleOpa6igmrMPAOwYqvQDKS9dM”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning-eye-opener-8am”,”topic_name”:”Eye Opener 8am”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning-eye-opener-8am”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”7IzhXs16Jeoe”},”_arbQHk6mW4h”:{“id”:”05c0e53b-5363-4a64-8274-9b6ec3131163″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”_arbQHk6mW4h”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883216451818/0223_CTM_IndianaTeenMurder_Dahler_1256822_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”XlEEApm7jtQ_”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883216451818/0223_CTM_IndianaTeenMurder_Dahler_1256822_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”_9Yc2Juh4Bws”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883216451818/0223_CTM_IndianaTeenMurder_Dahler_1256822_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”7Kx8ZfX9H4WK”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883216451818/0223_CTM_IndianaTeenMurder_Dahler_1256825_500/0223_CTM_IndianaTeenMurder_Dahler_1256825_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”TkE3czO6QWm8″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883216451818/0223_CTM_IndianaTeenMurder_Dahler_1256825_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”_zO2OrQc0HBL”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883216451818/0223_CTM_IndianaTeenMurder_Dahler_1256825_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”police-believe-voice-recording-may-lead-to-indiana-teens-killer”,”title”:”Police believe voice recording may lead to Indiana teensu0027 killer”,”headline”:”Police believe voice recording may lead to Indiana teensu0027 killer”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Police in Indiana believe a manu0027s voice saying u0022down the hillu0022 could lead them to a murderer. They believe the recording was made just before 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were killed last week. Police say more than one suspect may be on the loose. Don Dahler reports from Delphi, Indiana.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:165,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 12:32:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 14:44:16″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 07:32:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, indiana, murder, news, recording, suspect, teenager, video, voice, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”97ca9df4-1333-4128-a536-9ab3148f9025″,”name”:”indiana”,”slug”:”indiana”},{“id”:”a86d1ca4-2769-4700-9961-d7322b6e79f4″,”name”:”murder”,”slug”:”murder”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”1b45bdb7-6d7d-41ec-8d68-6e56ef87ba35″,”name”:”recording”,”slug”:”recording”},{“id”:”66bcbbc3-6c74-48f9-81d8-3ec88468748c”,”name”:”suspect”,”slug”:”suspect”},{“id”:”4a534f40-3a4e-48e1-a6d4-d60efee0a53f”,”name”:”teenager”,”slug”:”teenager”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”5b6b1acf-4338-4dd8-8aa1-95b9a0f09ce9″,”name”:”voice”,”slug”:”voice”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/7af3347a-fb5b-44b0-8202-0354eba160fd/thumbnail/140×90/5a5798cdef8cff23d0b5a56cb016d0b1/0223-ctm-teenmystery-dahler-1256823-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/7af3347a-fb5b-44b0-8202-0354eba160fd/thumbnail/940×470/2500daaa86c9f59081187d4bbc1b9e31/0223-ctm-teenmystery-dahler-1256823-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/7af3347a-fb5b-44b0-8202-0354eba160fd/thumbnail/1200×630/f11101673ba9403ef8ec83afd263a055/0223-ctm-teenmystery-dahler-1256823-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”ipbiUMrcVQw0Cu3uo6igRjGyIqWvHOmJ”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”_arbQHk6mW4h”},”7YPK1qnIdYSo”:{“id”:”5e2716d5-9195-4c88-89f6-c0a3959bf56f”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”7YPK1qnIdYSo”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883156035977/0223_CTM_EyeOpener7AM_1256746_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”9T__2jRaLF4p”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883156035977/0223_CTM_EyeOpener7AM_1256746_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”ZMXFp5zKoEuK”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883156035977/0223_CTM_EyeOpener7AM_1256746_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”_AGcgVWzuxRY”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883156035977/0223_CTM_EyeOpener7AM_1256752_500/0223_CTM_EyeOpener7AM_1256752_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”NsakMglmgaBI”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883156035977/0223_CTM_EyeOpener7AM_1256752_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”MM4G3AsDf6Pz”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883156035977/0223_CTM_EyeOpener7AM_1256752_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”eye-opener-lawmakers-face-off-with-angry-voters”,”title”:”Eye Opener: Lawmakers face off with angry voters”,”headline”:”Eye Opener: Lawmakers face off with angry voters”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Tempers rise at town hall protests, with angry Trump opponents confronting congressional Republicans. Also, the White House revokes federal protections for transgender students in public schools. All that and all that matters in todayu0027s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. u003Ca href=u0022http://www.cbsnews.com/newsletters/u0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003Eu003Cuu003EGet the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.u003C/uu003Eu003C/au003E”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:134,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 12:01:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 12:23:14″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 07:01:00″,”keywords”:”bathrooms, transgender, donald trump, news, video, white house, students, opponents, town hall, Republicans, cbs, protests, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”266cc05a-a8a4-415a-bd71-7f6bd9cc2f8d”,”name”:”bathrooms”,”slug”:”bathrooms”},{“id”:”60201e9b-fcda-41c2-86ee-85bce3a34c67″,”name”:”transgender”,”slug”:”transgender”},{“id”:”7d2b9010-1197-4570-91f0-8813cd36dcf9″,”name”:”donald trump”,”slug”:”donald-trump”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”b47f80f6-fd10-4a05-92c6-0e5f8983b1a5″,”name”:”white house”,”slug”:”white-house”},{“id”:”b8ddc3d9-c83e-4bf7-b523-f87d58d3df8b”,”name”:”students”,”slug”:”students”},{“id”:”b8dfb88e-e403-4d3d-bee9-174e2c78ca92″,”name”:”opponents”,”slug”:”opponents”},{“id”:”c6412fb5-df96-4263-a85d-a825b57efff5″,”name”:”town hall”,”slug”:”town-hall”},{“id”:”c971d824-a45a-4ea4-a735-19d15f3b494d”,”name”:”Republicans”,”slug”:”republicans”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”de654a32-f82b-4e68-a192-ba3897b8d1c9″,”name”:”protests”,”slug”:”protests”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/7b688d60-30e2-4314-9125-cfcd5c36246b/thumbnail/140×90/92c4a664f2ceb5961be2fc775bce7708/0223-ctm-eyeopener7am-1256748-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/7b688d60-30e2-4314-9125-cfcd5c36246b/thumbnail/940×470/b5a56e34ed90d7d0924fc6a0831518f9/0223-ctm-eyeopener7am-1256748-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/7b688d60-30e2-4314-9125-cfcd5c36246b/thumbnail/1200×630/719177dd70921e601674de5fe0ca09a0/0223-ctm-eyeopener7am-1256748-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”1yB7De9ClCfyEPpRroH6b7qj_i6MD9sM”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning-eye-opener-7am”,”topic_name”:”Eye Opener 7am”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning-eye-opener-7am”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”7YPK1qnIdYSo”},”UTfcSyJMIG_S”:{“id”:”4105bfd8-337b-4dca-a24f-3d25d2992ab2″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”UTfcSyJMIG_S”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882928707525/rnb_fqb_0222_1256683_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”JA3d14lFivTI”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882928707525/rnb_fqb_0222_1256683_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”zJ6TANSC_EFs”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882928707525/rnb_fqb_0222_1256683_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”aRPQssxLv3ls”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882928707525/rnb_fqb_0222_1256689_500/rnb_fqb_0222_1256689_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”Y_edNUCPxMX2″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882928707525/rnb_fqb_0222_1256689_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”1Hq_YpugQqno”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882928707525/rnb_fqb_0222_1256689_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”are-illegal-leaks-undermining-the-presidency”,”title”:”Are u0022illegal leaksu0022 undermining the presidency?”,”headline”:”Are u0022illegal leaksu0022 undermining the presidency?”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Recent leaks coming out of Washington have been more like floods than drips. New York Times National Security reporter Scott Shane discusses whether the so-called u0022deep stateu0022 is to blame for President Trumpu0027s troubles with CBSNu0027s Vladimir Duthiers.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:408,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 03:47:55″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 04:27:08″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 22:47:55″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, live video, New York Times, President Trump, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”3206708c-71e5-4d5b-86b9-fb1893bf7d8f”,”name”:”New York Times”,”slug”:”new-york-times”},{“id”:”23a85a10-2d08-4ec8-8788-4849479ccd20″,”name”:”President Trump”,”slug”:”president-trump”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/5e9e4a64-ce47-44cf-8c38-7aed5ec32556/thumbnail/140×90/241645dd08f75c5bc6197482c0ad5226/rnb-fqb-0222-1256685-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/5e9e4a64-ce47-44cf-8c38-7aed5ec32556/thumbnail/940×470/e94db9ce223513b390e68e0505d0c21f/rnb-fqb-0222-1256685-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/5e9e4a64-ce47-44cf-8c38-7aed5ec32556/thumbnail/1200×630/d86aa4b141b2de52373d042195275ce7/rnb-fqb-0222-1256685-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”veyq4ugr_TPMadtRh8Gm_GpBxVw7WxEo”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”UTfcSyJMIG_S”},”beG4_P87y6em”:{“id”:”ee3de63f-b284-4f9c-a7cb-84db21b99606″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”beG4_P87y6em”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882893891779/RNB_FPV_0222_1256680_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”A9rOoWzm3IDM”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882893891779/RNB_FPV_0222_1256680_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”nYtyihKTO5I8″,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882893891779/RNB_FPV_0222_1256680_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”80_FIoq5rLSe”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882893891779/RNB_FPV_0222_1256691_0/RNB_FPV_0222_1256691_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”k_694hTOj1kH”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882893891779/RNB_FPV_0222_1256691_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”bxSFjT8PMVMF”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882893891779/RNB_FPV_0222_1256691_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”gop-senator-we-may-subpoena-pres-trumps-tax-returns”,”title”:”GOP Senator: We may subpoena Pres. Trumpu0027s tax returns”,”headline”:”GOP Senator: We may subpoena Pres. Trumpu0027s tax returns”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she wants former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about alleged Russian meddling in the election. Collins also did not rule out a subpoena on President Trumpu0027s tax returns to investigate any financial ties to Russia. Philip Bump of The Washington Post and Caitlin Huey-Burns of Real Clear Politics joined CBSN to discuss.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:952,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 02:57:25″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 04:42:20″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 21:57:25″,”keywords”:”President Trump, cbsn, live streaming, live video, susan collins, video, taxes, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”23a85a10-2d08-4ec8-8788-4849479ccd20″,”name”:”President Trump”,”slug”:”president-trump”},{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”a4b45c03-4cc9-43ad-a757-3ff1296ada2c”,”name”:”susan collins”,”slug”:”susan-collins”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”b74b805d-003b-46f1-a239-53ddb7427ee8″,”name”:”taxes”,”slug”:”taxes”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/070b79dc-acb9-4c64-9627-1a46983a5438/thumbnail/140×90/e1c7c39388a8100df1aa029d25d237b1/gop-sen-0222-1256682-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/070b79dc-acb9-4c64-9627-1a46983a5438/thumbnail/940×470/11ce04cfde40f0e32875dc833a464fca/gop-sen-0222-1256682-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/070b79dc-acb9-4c64-9627-1a46983a5438/thumbnail/1200×630/1f4b09102976969f82411fcba816403a/gop-sen-0222-1256682-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”RNefk3ippKnqcpFO_i0CApfBfNcZTcRG”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”beG4_P87y6em”},”ec6HYdObNa6j”:{“id”:”966465d7-af4b-43ae-bb0e-8b01ef5cb40b”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”ec6HYdObNa6j”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882887235876/rnb_fqa_0222_1256687_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”CyGmrM7Z_ar4″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882887235876/rnb_fqa_0222_1256687_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”6ulKfiECYBnm”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882887235876/rnb_fqa_0222_1256687_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”YQ6BvUxrDj35″,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882887235876/rnb_fqa_0222_1256696_500/rnb_fqa_0222_1256696_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”SMly7CqZ96rE”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882887235876/rnb_fqa_0222_1256696_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”1wQ_oK7UB63D”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882887235876/rnb_fqa_0222_1256696_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”lawmakers-face-growing-outrage”,”title”:”Lawmakers face growing outrage”,”headline”:”Lawmakers face growing outrage”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”On their week off from Congress, some lawmakers are facing growing outrage from constituents in their home districts. CBS News Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to discuss.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:259,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 02:47:02″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 04:42:14″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 21:47:02″,”keywords”:”cbsn, congress, live streaming, live video, obamacare, President Trump, Republicans, senators, town halls, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”f40bba02-956a-4093-bfc1-a8a45e13f78e”,”name”:”congress”,”slug”:”congress”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”01bf712c-6d2d-4b87-b270-296278d4a399″,”name”:”obamacare”,”slug”:”obamacare”},{“id”:”23a85a10-2d08-4ec8-8788-4849479ccd20″,”name”:”President Trump”,”slug”:”president-trump”},{“id”:”c971d824-a45a-4ea4-a735-19d15f3b494d”,”name”:”Republicans”,”slug”:”republicans”},{“id”:”df2e47da-683b-4ccd-a7e2-027fe85818a9″,”name”:”senators”,”slug”:”senators”},{“id”:”d95cc5f5-b317-4819-b705-f07c314daaa4″,”name”:”town halls”,”slug”:”town-halls”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/b22f7953-5566-4407-ad70-c33fbe6759b5/thumbnail/140×90/26f9039243e3fc760bcd02572c055ffe/rnb-fqa-0222-1256688-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/b22f7953-5566-4407-ad70-c33fbe6759b5/thumbnail/940×470/690e64a6b230b4bde05af4b082e62c41/rnb-fqa-0222-1256688-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/b22f7953-5566-4407-ad70-c33fbe6759b5/thumbnail/1200×630/a2786299a29ce2f5b8862a402c51b57c/rnb-fqa-0222-1256688-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”kXgccBAUKgP1Fd4GW_f_biBjmv13yF2n”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”ec6HYdObNa6j”},”fhfcC3VWc_Kr”:{“id”:”e34e8bdb-5537-48a3-b47b-b2de06761ccc”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”fhfcC3VWc_Kr”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882887747610/cbsn_doc_charges_0222_1256646_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”NKWFdz15qHXv”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882887747610/cbsn_doc_charges_0222_1256646_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”KGwWvnW9dtFa”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882887747610/cbsn_doc_charges_0222_1256646_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”3SLH_iQyUJoF”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882887747610/cbsn_doc_charges_0222_1256649_0/cbsn_doc_charges_0222_1256649_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”3C6UsMu9m8gb”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882887747610/cbsn_doc_charges_0222_1256649_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”eI__i0XLR8nb”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882887747610/cbsn_doc_charges_0222_1256649_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”new-charges-against-former-usa-gymnastics-doctor”,”title”:”New charges against former USA Gymnastics doctor”,”headline”:”New charges against former USA Gymnastics doctor”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”New criminal charges have been announced against Lawrence Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor accused of sexually assaulting his patients over a period of 30 years. Nassar was charged Wednesday with 22 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree linked to nine girls. Dr. Jonathan LaPook joined CBSN to talk about his interviews with some of the alleged victims.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:328,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 02:43:58″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 03:56:23″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 21:43:58″,”keywords”:”Gymnastics.USA, cbsn, live streaming, Larry Nassar, live video, gymnasts, sexual assault, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”17e2d88b-d0f9-448f-91bc-88cda2c573c3″,”name”:”Gymnastics.USA”,”slug”:”gymnastics-usa”},{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”5145a067-c6a0-4217-a764-5903cb5a549c”,”name”:”Larry Nassar”,”slug”:”larry-nassar”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”87541e8d-68ea-4e8c-ac27-d5c3062afc5a”,”name”:”gymnasts”,”slug”:”gymnasts”},{“id”:”97499635-6d95-4a2d-8115-a927ec113b7a”,”name”:”sexual assault”,”slug”:”sexual-assault”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/9bde842d-afcf-45d9-8caa-357c74ea56b2/thumbnail/140×90/488abc1b875bc0e7c97d64f84f94c824/cbsn-doc-charges-0222-1256647-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/9bde842d-afcf-45d9-8caa-357c74ea56b2/thumbnail/940×470/41d0420bcb59eade1103ed3b77d5cfe4/cbsn-doc-charges-0222-1256647-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/9bde842d-afcf-45d9-8caa-357c74ea56b2/thumbnail/1200×630/81767ac53916225e030182f441d61486/cbsn-doc-charges-0222-1256647-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”GD8eNM_Lameb1M3S2P62NvYXqK2RPYQ5″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”fhfcC3VWc_Kr”},”YlUbhy41AOzs”:{“id”:”b69b5213-4d70-47c1-a210-0405ff694bc3″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”YlUbhy41AOzs”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882947651606/RNB_FULL_0222_1256707_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”nDKdBmu2JsOC”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882947651606/RNB_FULL_0222_1256707_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”n47CwL7OndL9″,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882947651606/RNB_FULL_0222_1256707_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”q_JU7LofigjZ”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882947651606/RNB_FULL_0222_1256719_500/RNB_FULL_0222_1256719_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”TXmPUHnSpQEG”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882947651606/RNB_FULL_0222_1256719_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”WPAFtV6wjCGJ”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882947651606/RNB_FULL_0222_1256719_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”222-gop-senator-we-may-subpoena-pres-trumps-tax-returns-are-illegal-leaks-undermining-the-presidency”,”title”:”2/22: GOP Senator: We may subpoena Pres. Trumpu0027s tax returns; Are u0022illegal leaksu0022 undermining the presidency?”,”headline”:”2/22: GOP Senator: We may subpoena Pres. Trumpu0027s tax returns; Are u0022illegal leaksu0022 undermining the presidency?”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she wants former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about alleged Russian meddling in the election; Recent leaks coming out of Washington have been more like floods than drips.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:2634,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 02:00:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 06:04:24″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 21:00:00″,”keywords”:”cbsn, Dakota Access Pipeline, live streaming, live video, michael flynn, President Trump, Republicans, susan collins, tax, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”4a1d376f-4666-4346-a234-04f375642b50″,”name”:”Dakota Access Pipeline”,”slug”:”dakota-access-pipeline”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”d7b8212e-5ac9-4226-9446-48082af37a13″,”name”:”michael flynn”,”slug”:”michael-flynn”},{“id”:”23a85a10-2d08-4ec8-8788-4849479ccd20″,”name”:”President Trump”,”slug”:”president-trump”},{“id”:”c971d824-a45a-4ea4-a735-19d15f3b494d”,”name”:”Republicans”,”slug”:”republicans”},{“id”:”a4b45c03-4cc9-43ad-a757-3ff1296ada2c”,”name”:”susan collins”,”slug”:”susan-collins”},{“id”:”e0a25325-2072-45b0-834d-b75488b5fab1″,”name”:”tax”,”slug”:”tax”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/9ff01432-3ed8-4b41-8fb2-6b43b909e9b9/thumbnail/140×90/7fd7b0b6bbbf28b12787ad3cb5e37ede/rnb-trump-0222-1256708-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/9ff01432-3ed8-4b41-8fb2-6b43b909e9b9/thumbnail/940×470/f3cd63f826323a0c372c87bf058502ea/rnb-trump-0222-1256708-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/9ff01432-3ed8-4b41-8fb2-6b43b909e9b9/thumbnail/1200×630/bf5241647fcc25f0a0d422fc2108e5eb/rnb-trump-0222-1256708-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”2017″,”episode”:”222″,”mpxRefId”:”CmoHh6VVUV3jkPvLnjkb1jm_inByD6Qz”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”YlUbhy41AOzs”},”tMIFrEPVisCz”:{“id”:”d159b158-fe2b-4cef-beed-a724d6169f7f”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”tMIFrEPVisCz”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882860611714/cbsn_DAPL_0222_1256641_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”EP0Tt99E1L0q”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882860611714/cbsn_DAPL_0222_1256641_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Vxdr85lw4FKj”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882860611714/cbsn_DAPL_0222_1256641_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”wGYvzEByc64C”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882860611714/cbsn_DAPL_0222_1256644_0/cbsn_DAPL_0222_1256644_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”rtgaJqdq64dJ”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882860611714/cbsn_DAPL_0222_1256644_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”m0XGAMfgFl33″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882860611714/cbsn_DAPL_0222_1256644_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”where-does-pipeline-battle-go-from-here”,”title”:”Where does pipeline battle go from here?”,”headline”:”Where does pipeline battle go from here?”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”For months, protesters have lived in tents during the freezing North Dakota winter in opposition to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. On Wednesday, the governor set a mandatory evacuation. Attorney Chase Iron Eyes joins CBSN to explain what he calls a u0022never-endingu0022 struggle and what he would like to see changed.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:212,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 01:55:57″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 03:25:16″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 20:55:57″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, live video, north dakota, pipeline, President Trump, Standing Rock, Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”9632e753-87b7-414a-9861-b1a2bb1efb71″,”name”:”north dakota”,”slug”:”north-dakota”},{“id”:”19e550cb-3522-4a6d-91b2-25b80b72deda”,”name”:”pipeline”,”slug”:”pipeline”},{“id”:”23a85a10-2d08-4ec8-8788-4849479ccd20″,”name”:”President Trump”,”slug”:”president-trump”},{“id”:”a3bee311-2f5b-4be8-800d-1cbc46785049″,”name”:”Standing Rock”,”slug”:”standing-rock”},{“id”:”5cdfbe2d-0c31-4454-abaa-847518d5e3cc”,”name”:”Standing Rock Sioux Reservation”,”slug”:”standing-rock-sioux-reservation”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/bac232a2-e38c-430a-9c31-289db5ae1683/thumbnail/140×90/30636420c739d49c27f5bed41b00d9ec/cbsn-dapl-0222-1256643-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/bac232a2-e38c-430a-9c31-289db5ae1683/thumbnail/940×470/a2789203851358ae85ece09b9ed9ccc4/cbsn-dapl-0222-1256643-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/bac232a2-e38c-430a-9c31-289db5ae1683/thumbnail/1200×630/b7f2a44d3eaebe2aaae15b199a3e595a/cbsn-dapl-0222-1256643-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”VKRv6LJgKmlFG6ecqQIyvnSRJgXdN2gm”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”tMIFrEPVisCz”},”LOBaokig878w”:{“id”:”09f6c4ca-d959-44a9-8e3e-9c6947544fa1″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”LOBaokig878w”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882857027873/cbsn_transgender_0222_1256618_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”SKcQyfQK_Q9O”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882857027873/cbsn_transgender_0222_1256618_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”w35ABNt0eNyW”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882857027873/cbsn_transgender_0222_1256618_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”yYTTNrWJ6Ley”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882857027873/cbsn_transgender_0222_1256624_500/cbsn_transgender_0222_1256624_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”CmHFP7ACKu1W”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882857027873/cbsn_transgender_0222_1256624_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”qO1FJq08JMvG”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882857027873/cbsn_transgender_0222_1256624_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”new-transgender-student-bathroom-guidelines-issued”,”title”:”New transgender student bathroom guidelines issued”,”headline”:”New transgender student bathroom guidelines issued”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Late Wednesday, the Trump administration rescinded Obama-era guidelines on transgender student bathrooms and locker rooms. The move reinforced the Presidentu0027s stance that the policy should be decided at a state level. CBS News Justice reporter Paula Reid joined with the latest.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:236,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 01:50:56″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 03:09:26″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 20:50:56″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, obama, transgender, live video, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”4a5dcf2b-81e4-4a22-9819-916e9d14db9a”,”name”:”obama”,”slug”:”obama”},{“id”:”60201e9b-fcda-41c2-86ee-85bce3a34c67″,”name”:”transgender”,”slug”:”transgender”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/436c629d-7ea0-4461-88fb-9aaa31cae6d0/thumbnail/140×90/edfc941a39cf1257933fbf7857b90bd3/cbsn-transgender-0222-1256619-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/436c629d-7ea0-4461-88fb-9aaa31cae6d0/thumbnail/940×470/fe2ee741c335d9e369a5f72f802dde20/cbsn-transgender-0222-1256619-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/436c629d-7ea0-4461-88fb-9aaa31cae6d0/thumbnail/1200×630/6ed39db48e5a5e7a4f0207e7b8ccc623/cbsn-transgender-0222-1256619-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”oGO6_FoGwDdRIhAR32dkR_5qWchAKI6R”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”LOBaokig878w”},”gH7eXXUcEdqF”:{“id”:”daab048d-3f14-42ca-9b80-0199e5ed8417″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”gH7eXXUcEdqF”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882857027854/cbsn_pipeline_prot_0222_1256629_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”AMKUXIoys56J”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882857027854/cbsn_pipeline_prot_0222_1256629_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”bNuzjbnBEL9O”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882857027854/cbsn_pipeline_prot_0222_1256629_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”BOoLgM2SUBFZ”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882857027854/cbsn_pipeline_prot_0222_1256632_0/cbsn_pipeline_prot_0222_1256632_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”LpowUhIJKdTJ”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882857027854/cbsn_pipeline_prot_0222_1256632_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”cwXT9IDQjg1E”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882857027854/cbsn_pipeline_prot_0222_1256632_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”arrests-made-at-dakota-access-pipeline-evacuation”,”title”:”Arrests made at Dakota Access Pipeline evacuation”,”headline”:”Arrests made at Dakota Access Pipeline evacuation”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Many of the protesters at the Dakota Access Pipeline left peacefully, but police arrested those who refused to evacuate nearly two hours after the deadline. Omar Villafranca joins CBSN near a campsite in Cannon Ball, North Dakota with more.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:189,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 01:50:50″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 03:09:31″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 20:50:50″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, Dakota Access Pipeline, live video, north dakota, Standing Rock, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”4a1d376f-4666-4346-a234-04f375642b50″,”name”:”Dakota Access Pipeline”,”slug”:”dakota-access-pipeline”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”9632e753-87b7-414a-9861-b1a2bb1efb71″,”name”:”north dakota”,”slug”:”north-dakota”},{“id”:”a3bee311-2f5b-4be8-800d-1cbc46785049″,”name”:”Standing Rock”,”slug”:”standing-rock”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/2b6a65ab-2cf4-4a4d-bb68-bbe8a7a31fde/thumbnail/140×90/a0d4f58a2b76f8cdd80c8d126691f12f/cbsn-pipeline-prot-0222-1256630-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/2b6a65ab-2cf4-4a4d-bb68-bbe8a7a31fde/thumbnail/940×470/915ab30a6bf1e4c778493b1ca8c1a915/cbsn-pipeline-prot-0222-1256630-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/2b6a65ab-2cf4-4a4d-bb68-bbe8a7a31fde/thumbnail/1200×630/92f36b2916607a387744415a007f900f/cbsn-pipeline-prot-0222-1256630-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”U0hvisTS_eKUn4lwfCfq1R6qagAwfHyW”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”gH7eXXUcEdqF”},”hTH0b8Q510gN”:{“id”:”4c1a82f5-52df-4a23-936b-e76361998079″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”hTH0b8Q510gN”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882848323556/cbsn_nk_plot_0222_1256651_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”sI7odNKLtnG5″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882848323556/cbsn_nk_plot_0222_1256651_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”wsv2ASpXVjmh”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882848323556/cbsn_nk_plot_0222_1256651_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”icsxcBLoq9bm”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882848323556/cbsn_nk_plot_0222_1256654_500/cbsn_nk_plot_0222_1256654_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”L11yrBVNpMPZ”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882848323556/cbsn_nk_plot_0222_1256654_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”L9ZwEAbd9sI1″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882848323556/cbsn_nk_plot_0222_1256654_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”new-details-in-mysterious-death-of-kim-jong-uns-half-brother”,”title”:”New details in mysterious death of Kim Jong Unu0027s half-brother”,”headline”:”New details in mysterious death of Kim Jong Unu0027s half-brother”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Malaysian police say the two female suspects accused of killing Kim Jong Unu0027s estranged half-brother were trained assassins. Officials also named a senior North Korean diplomat as a person of interest in Kim Jong Namu0027s murder. CBS News Asia correspondent Adriana Diaz joined CBSN with more on the mysterious assassination.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:224,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 01:42:59″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 03:56:16″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 20:42:59″,”keywords”:”Assassination, cbsn, kim jong-nam, kim jong-un, live streaming, live video, malaysia, north korea, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d66bd547-1f79-40df-b913-8a353b135be0″,”name”:”Assassination”,”slug”:”assassination”},{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”7d37d84a-0b84-4c7b-aa66-61d543871dcc”,”name”:”kim jong-nam”,”slug”:”kim-jong-nam”},{“id”:”15449fcb-dea9-410c-b0ca-27e85b30a3a2″,”name”:”kim jong-un”,”slug”:”kim-jong-un”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”bc8000eb-c17d-479d-8b6e-bf004af2b25a”,”name”:”malaysia”,”slug”:”malaysia”},{“id”:”b45d6e2c-c966-4681-843b-6942c745966b”,”name”:”north korea”,”slug”:”north-korea”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/e2df93b0-e230-4577-ba7d-6649e6748267/thumbnail/140×90/fbe1cc81f2e2fa0c582da1f2155fc5f4/cbsn-nk-plot-0222-1256653-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/e2df93b0-e230-4577-ba7d-6649e6748267/thumbnail/940×470/046042f6af7f188c2fee4d85b97ac220/cbsn-nk-plot-0222-1256653-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/e2df93b0-e230-4577-ba7d-6649e6748267/thumbnail/1200×630/e926cd772d56e595219aad973edf1edf/cbsn-nk-plot-0222-1256653-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”okCCzEV45AT5BFoatq4aBQrm3BrU_Dk_”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”hTH0b8Q510gN”},”T9uGEJkWZwu6″:{“id”:”174ff5f3-0e10-4f80-ba36-7147f5ba8136″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”T9uGEJkWZwu6″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882840643861/cbsn_lawmakers_challenged_0222_1256613_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”H8yfCMShrQGJ”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882840643861/cbsn_lawmakers_challenged_0222_1256613_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”pbVYsLHiFzlU”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882840643861/cbsn_lawmakers_challenged_0222_1256613_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”NGczXtULhoGr”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882840643861/cbsn_lawmakers_challenged_0222_1256616_500/cbsn_lawmakers_challenged_0222_1256616_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”6s5yyv_GjluZ”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882840643861/cbsn_lawmakers_challenged_0222_1256616_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”fmgYncoyTnE0″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882840643861/cbsn_lawmakers_challenged_0222_1256616_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”lawmakers-face-angry-constituents”,”title”:”Lawmakers face angry constituents”,”headline”:”Lawmakers face angry constituents”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Republican members of Congress are holding town hall meetings with constituents — but are facing loud protests from opponents of President Trump. The administration claims professional outside agitators are partly to blame. Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN after a town hall in Metairie, Louisiana to describe what she heard from protesters.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:292,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 01:34:36″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 03:09:21″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 20:34:36″,”keywords”:”cbsn, live streaming, live video, Republicans, town halls, video, voters, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”c971d824-a45a-4ea4-a735-19d15f3b494d”,”name”:”Republicans”,”slug”:”republicans”},{“id”:”d95cc5f5-b317-4819-b705-f07c314daaa4″,”name”:”town halls”,”slug”:”town-halls”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”dfe9dd50-bbdd-4571-b823-aadb8f1bbe17″,”name”:”voters”,”slug”:”voters”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/800c666d-e5cc-4e71-81a2-622ec46b0a43/thumbnail/140×90/ba23d9c4892ac2653c4acc9af2311f00/cbsn-lawmakers-challenged-0222-1256614-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/800c666d-e5cc-4e71-81a2-622ec46b0a43/thumbnail/940×470/236995ee9345ebd1b14715be93b468fb/cbsn-lawmakers-challenged-0222-1256614-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/800c666d-e5cc-4e71-81a2-622ec46b0a43/thumbnail/1200×630/ae042ecd91f653f87ab97cad1706ede5/cbsn-lawmakers-challenged-0222-1256614-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”BUOdtiBkxYa_k8Rh3ddeXHN06qZAe0QN”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”T9uGEJkWZwu6″},”60XrWXmIfElX”:{“id”:”0f4e8a53-d8a8-45bc-b075-a629f8857c74″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”60XrWXmIfElX”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882833988000/cbsn_border_policy_0222_1256608_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”1q3U4_H7YPUH”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882833988000/cbsn_border_policy_0222_1256608_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Wmt7BypCBQzv”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882833988000/cbsn_border_policy_0222_1256608_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”YZ6456AH5wnU”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882833988000/cbsn_border_policy_0222_1256611_500/cbsn_border_policy_0222_1256611_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”zi0bbdR5ZUaF”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882833988000/cbsn_border_policy_0222_1256611_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”rg87ZQ4vnr_M”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882833988000/cbsn_border_policy_0222_1256611_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”trump-delays-travel-ban-as-top-cabinet-secretaries-head-to-mexico”,”title”:”Trump delays travel ban as top cabinet secretaries head to Mexico”,”headline”:”Trump delays travel ban as top cabinet secretaries head to Mexico”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”President Trump delayed the release of a revised travel ban order that was expected to be unveiled this week. The delay comes as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Chief John Kelly head to Mexico after the release of new immigration guidelines. CBS News Foreign Affairs and White House correspondent Margaret Brennan joins us with the latest.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:393,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 01:29:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 02:54:45″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 20:29:00″,”keywords”:”cbsn, john kelly, live streaming, live video, mexico, rex tillerson, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”0f034878-d333-4450-a338-2128a47c8481″,”name”:”john kelly”,”slug”:”john-kelly”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”39e7606e-1274-4fc5-880d-79f8e8a8f0a5″,”name”:”mexico”,”slug”:”mexico”},{“id”:”9aa7a194-d24b-407e-86ce-510e47fd9349″,”name”:”rex tillerson”,”slug”:”rex-tillerson”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/0e96ee49-7ba2-4dc3-90e8-be9bab6d2724/thumbnail/140×90/195bed8e453f5649c2f86a508ba4da21/cbsn-border-policy-0222-1256610-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/0e96ee49-7ba2-4dc3-90e8-be9bab6d2724/thumbnail/940×470/8915fd6c10d4e2ed5df5e7b4f8dface7/cbsn-border-policy-0222-1256610-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/0e96ee49-7ba2-4dc3-90e8-be9bab6d2724/thumbnail/1200×630/21afb43f9e875e3ed7ebe4ccaf7b9311/cbsn-border-policy-0222-1256610-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”DZzDDweQqbFEkMNc2fTkZf4r2uirCt0n”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”60XrWXmIfElX”},”il3m_eLsfw58″:{“id”:”ce40da81-202d-438a-ace5-03174c38574f”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”il3m_eLsfw58″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882781763537/0222_EN_Strassman_TeenImmigrants_1256508_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”mzs8BN9l8dBr”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882781763537/0222_EN_Strassman_TeenImmigrants_1256508_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Gd59Pm8dbS24″,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882781763537/0222_EN_Strassman_TeenImmigrants_1256508_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”UHRHD61A85cO”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882781763537/0222_EN_Strassman_TeenImmigrants_1256511_0/0222_EN_Strassman_TeenImmigrants_1256511_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”qrXbByEJl7Kt”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882781763537/0222_EN_Strassman_TeenImmigrants_1256511_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”90sNHyfPV_Ui”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882781763537/0222_EN_Strassman_TeenImmigrants_1256511_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”young-somali-refugees-share-concerns-about-trump-travel-ban”,”title”:”Young Somali refugees share concerns about Trump, travel ban”,”headline”:”Young Somali refugees share concerns about Trump, travel ban”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”The U.S. has long accepted refugees fleeing violence and famine in Somalia, a policy now in jeopardy following President Trumpu0027s efforts to restrict immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. Mark Strassmann spoke with four young Somali refugees about their concerns for the country.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:180,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-22 23:56:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 00:52:16″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 18:56:00″,”keywords”:”immigration, President Trump, refugees, news, video, cbs, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”1c9d60a8-468d-42e9-aecb-d7d6088e8ae2″,”name”:”immigration”,”slug”:”immigration”},{“id”:”23a85a10-2d08-4ec8-8788-4849479ccd20″,”name”:”President Trump”,”slug”:”president-trump”},{“id”:”74676b7f-7fe4-4013-98c5-6ff11a01a0b1″,”name”:”refugees”,”slug”:”refugees”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/ccc1e66e-5d3f-4c93-8b22-92da1b9911f5/thumbnail/140×90/dbcd1fa8988ba9dc467ca7e86142be3d/0222-en-strassman-teenimmigrants-1256509-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/ccc1e66e-5d3f-4c93-8b22-92da1b9911f5/thumbnail/940×470/e39c4b96218b9919b2ae050136bf5ee5/0222-en-strassman-teenimmigrants-1256509-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/ccc1e66e-5d3f-4c93-8b22-92da1b9911f5/thumbnail/1200×630/b377d451ff771ceaa5629884edc66f13/0222-en-strassman-teenimmigrants-1256509-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”0rDhsIx77m2LHyV8wzuphyzBJFloA4px”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”il3m_eLsfw58″},”VdvcKxn05ueJ”:{“id”:”1476debf-c0e4-4ff5-8e7a-ce5affc24f50″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”VdvcKxn05ueJ”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/22/882768963998/CBSN_0222_DaplFJR_1256478_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”SN8y9_fOqdD5″,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882768963998/CBSN_0222_DaplFJR_1256478_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”TnyKfYsraZH_”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882768963998/CBSN_0222_DaplFJR_1256478_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”84PLBKOY8B9y”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882768963998/CBSN_0222_DaplFJR_1256488_0/CBSN_0222_DaplFJR_1256488_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”2Ls8Enh6Lnrg”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882768963998/CBSN_0222_DaplFJR_1256488_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”KnSY8CqAgPH7″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882768963998/CBSN_0222_DaplFJR_1256488_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”protesters-defy-government-at-dakota-access-pipeline-campsite”,”title”:”Protesters defy government at Dakota Access Pipeline campsite”,”headline”:”Protesters defy government at Dakota Access Pipeline campsite”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A deadline arrived Wednesday afternoon at the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline, with protesters defying government orders to leave. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca joined CBSN with more about whatu0027s unfolding.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:345,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-22 23:54:58″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 00:35:13″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 18:54:58″,”keywords”:”cbsn, Dakota Access, DAPL, live streaming, live video, north dakota, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”261c76d9-fb53-40f3-97a5-dc9b71824bb5″,”name”:”cbsn”,”slug”:”cbsn”},{“id”:”ec35025e-edd0-4549-bfb0-e6e66a020d88″,”name”:”Dakota Access”,”slug”:”dakota-access”},{“id”:”dd0be464-cc06-4d60-a547-d4d30f0af5d9″,”name”:”DAPL”,”slug”:”dapl”},{“id”:”2a368ca6-078e-4fb8-adbc-084062abdf16″,”name”:”live streaming”,”slug”:”live-streaming”},{“id”:”6431f7cd-0208-424c-b3e6-507b2482aeef”,”name”:”live video”,”slug”:”live-video”},{“id”:”9632e753-87b7-414a-9861-b1a2bb1efb71″,”name”:”north dakota”,”slug”:”north-dakota”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/782ac071-d29c-4d34-8671-33d136a18a5c/thumbnail/140×90/01dfc049b8cca790fec7fff06f7f714c/cbsn-0222-daplfjr-1256479-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/782ac071-d29c-4d34-8671-33d136a18a5c/thumbnail/940×470/6b338fb64de5b4658b1c9473262ece2a/cbsn-0222-daplfjr-1256479-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/782ac071-d29c-4d34-8671-33d136a18a5c/thumbnail/1200×630/141d7b7fea4a7e831c22133c7d8339aa/cbsn-0222-daplfjr-1256479-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”no-show”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”GaK9z22R7nqQLpLLIBlZmVn2lzNd6yUT”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbsn”,”topic_name”:”CBSN”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbsn”,”topic_parent”:”CBSN”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbsn”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”VdvcKxn05ueJ”},”lghvf0l0NunC”:{“id”:”4d716f2c-66e5-431c-94ee-90d6d9dfa8cb”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”lghvf0l0NunC”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882793027729/0222_EN_Reid_EXOPlanets_1256534_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”JvJoXBvZL10R”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882793027729/0222_EN_Reid_EXOPlanets_1256534_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”3L0imaxnAUJL”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882793027729/0222_EN_Reid_EXOPlanets_1256534_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”_g_b1VFYPngG”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882793027729/0222_EN_Reid_EXOPlanets_1256537_500/0222_EN_Reid_EXOPlanets_1256537_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”tW60ZuzEak7A”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882793027729/0222_EN_Reid_EXOPlanets_1256537_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”32Q6QtLN4e7k”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882793027729/0222_EN_Reid_EXOPlanets_1256537_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”discovery-of-earth-like-planets-thrills-scientists”,”title”:”Discovery of Earth-like planets thrills scientists”,”headline”:”Discovery of Earth-like planets thrills scientists”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”NASAu0027s Spitzer Space Telescope has revealed a system of seven Earth-size planets around a single star. The discovery has scientists excited and wondering if there are other planets in the universe that could support human life. Chip Reid reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:94,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-22 23:50:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 01:21:26″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 18:50:00″,”keywords”:”Earth, news, video, planets, Sun, cbs, Spitzer Space Telescope, NASA, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”4cb03f69-53cd-4816-9b9c-561a27679b88″,”name”:”Earth”,”slug”:”Earth”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”b9df450f-c828-4c87-a526-a8c875c33f06″,”name”:”planets”,”slug”:”planets”},{“id”:”c0366c2a-aa70-49cd-95a2-4a643ce66cdd”,”name”:”Sun”,”slug”:”Sun”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”d71062ec-6327-4472-b442-3cbcde5f5193″,”name”:”Spitzer Space Telescope”,”slug”:”spitzer-space-telescope”},{“id”:”ea50cc72-2590-41f6-8b31-7588a5475f9e”,”name”:”NASA”,”slug”:”NASA”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/465a5541-efcb-4535-8214-a4488870818a/thumbnail/140×90/03273ffef3425f48558bbeb40ed8dcf7/0222-en-reid-exoplanets-1256536-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/465a5541-efcb-4535-8214-a4488870818a/thumbnail/940×470/91bdf90c83b1659830b0935bf8aff9f8/0222-en-reid-exoplanets-1256536-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/465a5541-efcb-4535-8214-a4488870818a/thumbnail/1200×630/849b07ab4a1ee7263c969902e726563a/0222-en-reid-exoplanets-1256536-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”UzJHRadX8kDIpk78Vb8RBDrKqhG_NJvv”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”lghvf0l0NunC”},”rHxVdTuzdbNF”:{“id”:”7b72f43c-9ef2-4307-bc18-4922d3595a48″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”rHxVdTuzdbNF”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/882773059842/0222_EN_Diaz_NKMurderMystery_Replacement_1256597_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”hRd6oqUqg22_”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882773059842/0222_EN_Diaz_NKMurderMystery_Replacement_1256597_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”TpVLUhv9FJt0″,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882773059842/0222_EN_Diaz_NKMurderMystery_Replacement_1256597_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”pTKZd_b9Ji4H”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882773059842/0222_EN_Diaz_NKMurderMystery_Replacement_1256598_0/0222_EN_Diaz_NKMurderMystery_Replacement_1256598_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”2Mh2Nef1JNIF”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882773059842/0222_EN_Diaz_NKMurderMystery_Replacement_1256598_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”4vkU6nEWUSVZ”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/882773059842/0222_EN_Diaz_NKMurderMystery_Replacement_1256598_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”new-twist-in-kim-jong-nam-assassination”,”title”:”New twist in Kim Jong Nam assassination”,”headline”:”New twist in Kim Jong Nam assassination”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”There is a new twist in the airport murder of the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Investigators in Malaysia say the female suspects attacked him from behind and wiped his face with poison. Adriana Diaz reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:92,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-22 23:41:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 02:01:17″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 18:41:00″,”keywords”:”kim jong-un, kim jong-nam, news, video, north korea, malaysia, cbs, Assassination, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”15449fcb-dea9-410c-b0ca-27e85b30a3a2″,”name”:”kim jong-un”,”slug”:”kim-jong-un”},{“id”:”7d37d84a-0b84-4c7b-aa66-61d543871dcc”,”name”:”kim jong-nam”,”slug”:”kim-jong-nam”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”b45d6e2c-c966-4681-843b-6942c745966b”,”name”:”north korea”,”slug”:”north-korea”},{“id”:”bc8000eb-c17d-479d-8b6e-bf004af2b25a”,”name”:”malaysia”,”slug”:”malaysia”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”d66bd547-1f79-40df-b913-8a353b135be0″,”name”:”Assassination”,”slug”:”assassination”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/bc242be4-075f-49e8-8e7f-26ea3b6b613c/thumbnail/140×90/93a4ef1616a621098addf342a42e1636/0222-en-diaz-nkmurdermystery-1256494-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/bc242be4-075f-49e8-8e7f-26ea3b6b613c/thumbnail/940×470/39a021db48e4328eb6556ea9416b9b86/0222-en-diaz-nkmurdermystery-1256494-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/bc242be4-075f-49e8-8e7f-26ea3b6b613c/thumbnail/1200×630/421b1f6e4e1f2b0f6829ee4018bfc469/0222-en-diaz-nkmurdermystery-1256494-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”lGaNzdjvlvl9jFPETeIgZlV0dB9jAwQN”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”rHxVdTuzdbNF”},”laSFfVv_1vQ1″:{“id”:”5695580d-f1f8-4e22-bad0-3d4ea8f688af”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”laSFfVv_1vQ1″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/22/882770499708/0222_EN_Martin_FightingISIS_1256487_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”l34ygOPEcN8E”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882770499708/0222_EN_Martin_FightingISIS_1256487_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Tgkve8vxAcmH”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882770499708/0222_EN_Martin_FightingISIS_1256487_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”AoxdMzj_ImuS”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882770499708/0222_EN_Martin_FightingISIS_1256496_0/0222_EN_Martin_FightingISIS_1256496_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”4Lo2Ed2rXXwT”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882770499708/0222_EN_Martin_FightingISIS_1256496_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”MGmS5ppxY44H”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/22/882770499708/0222_EN_Martin_FightingISIS_1256496_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”more-u-s-troops-will-be-needed-to-defeat-isis-top-general-says”,”title”:”More U.S. troops will be needed to defeat ISIS, top general says”,”headline”:”More U.S. troops will be needed to defeat ISIS, top general says”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”The Pentagon is developing a military strategy for defeating ISIS, which could call for more boots on the ground in Syria. David Martin reports from Amman, Jordan, where he is traveling with a top U.S. general in the fight with the terror group.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:129,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-22 23:39:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 00:44:11″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-22 18:39:00″,”keywords”:”President Trump, news, Pentagon, video, isis, syria, cbs, iraq, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”23a85a10-2d08-4ec8-8788-4849479ccd20″,”name”:”President Trump”,”slug”:”president-trump”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”9ac8fc70-d497-4aeb-836a-6c7b16146365″,”name”:”Pentagon”,”slug”:”Pentagon”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”ba2174c7-3232-4491-9b04-b0b79d0dd246″,”name”:”isis”,”slug”:”isis”},{“id”:”c5555ec2-e776-4973-bce8-dcb63c8e4dcf”,”name”:”syria”,”slug”:”syria”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”fa80b104-9760-4ae7-a2e4-464122e64905″,”name”:”iraq”,”slug”:”iraq”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/d4503e18-a859-4e23-8a46-aec2aaa11a5d/thumbnail/140×90/699568652b8c6d22541815989c942002/0222-en-martin-fightingisis-1256489-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/d4503e18-a859-4e23-8a46-aec2aaa11a5d/thumbnail/940×470/b45f827c6067341d36440fff3e5913f7/0222-en-martin-fightingisis-1256489-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/d4503e18-a859-4e23-8a46-aec2aaa11a5d/thumbnail/1200×630/4cda96ba488ca65ac14200a281a2ab42/0222-en-martin-fightingisis-1256489-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-evening-news”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”5flmD_06Wfj2aeWY4WXRzvSGSsGBNQjV”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”evening-news”,”topic_name”:”CBS Evening News”,”topic_parent_slug”:”evening-news”,”topic_parent”:”CBS Evening News”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”evening-news”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”laSFfVv_1vQ1″}},”paging”:{“total”:114,”offset”:0,”limit”:”30″},”related”:[],”recent”:{“j64JppvZL6mq”:{“id”:”35b53dce-440e-4025-b8a6-03cf1039e6e6″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”j64JppvZL6mq”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883203139971/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256808_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”1wxXczSwPYWN”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883203139971/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256808_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”_EfCwjC2XI2_”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883203139971/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256808_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”jpbqzDlPmULm”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883203139971/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256814_500/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256814_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”5NJg7jlFvnZd”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883203139971/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256814_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”NnBYKy0l7V0A”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883203139971/0223_CTM_DeanBaquetQA_1256814_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”nyts-dean-baquet-on-trumps-attack-on-press-anonymous-sources”,”title”:”NYTu0027s Dean Baquet on Trumpu0027s attack on press, anonymous sources”,”headline”:”NYTu0027s Dean Baquet on Trumpu0027s attack on press, anonymous sources”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”The New York Times is running a new national ad campaign asking, u0022How do we arrive at the truth?u0022 The campaign is not related to the Trump administration, but it does follow the presidentu0027s repeated criticism of the Times. New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet joins u0022CBS This Morningu0022 to discuss the role of the media during the Trump presidency.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:414,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:33:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 14:28:24″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 08:33:00″,”keywords”:”New York Times, Dean Baquet, news, campaign, national ad, video, executive editor, cbs, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”3206708c-71e5-4d5b-86b9-fb1893bf7d8f”,”name”:”New York Times”,”slug”:”new-york-times”},{“id”:”5ad52380-725d-47c9-83e1-cddd50f6495e”,”name”:”Dean Baquet”,”slug”:”dean-baquet”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”981fa019-c82d-4d04-8aec-d97cc04c2022″,”name”:”campaign”,”slug”:”campaign”},{“id”:”a06429c7-2ad8-40fc-a5c0-ce6fe7dece3c”,”name”:”national ad”,”slug”:”national-ad”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”c87ea3c9-f3c2-4a29-9e3a-1d01d614bd52″,”name”:”executive editor”,”slug”:”executive-editor”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/e45618a1-16cd-4797-94d4-205f2da5cad4/thumbnail/140×90/769e0435dda0923167d5c2d394456059/0223-ctm-deanbaquetqa-1256810-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/e45618a1-16cd-4797-94d4-205f2da5cad4/thumbnail/940×470/03d840504c3419e4552913af773e0818/0223-ctm-deanbaquetqa-1256810-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/e45618a1-16cd-4797-94d4-205f2da5cad4/thumbnail/1200×630/5e6574d315ce6bd1cd916da3f2863c38/0223-ctm-deanbaquetqa-1256810-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”FFTxZIcg1J2KZYunaDyto4UR82NLtD14″,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”j64JppvZL6mq”},”V7lcfLdroUC2″:{“id”:”fac543a8-f7c5-4b67-8e04-8b1abb0f3c0a”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”V7lcfLdroUC2″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883195459890/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256803_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”GFEBz4Dh4TQE”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883195459890/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256803_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”CgblCr1t7sBg”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883195459890/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256803_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”Sj07Zcc7I31x”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883195459890/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256806_0/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256806_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”JTSsAWANvA39″,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883195459890/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256806_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”SQPdxRs1g6Vj”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883195459890/0223_CTM_DaycareWages_Dokoupil_1256806_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”parents-push-for-better-pay-for-childcare-staff”,”title”:”Parents push for better pay for childcare staff”,”headline”:”Parents push for better pay for childcare staff”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”A group of parents in New York is fighting for higher wages for workers at one of the nationu0027s largest early childhood education companies, Bright Horizons. When four teachers suddenly quit over low wages, a father discovered how much they were making — and he was shocked. Tony Dokoupil reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:300,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:20:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 14:13:12″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 08:20:00″,”keywords”:”education, bright horizons, teachers, higher wages, news, salary, video, childhood, cbs, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”280a6520-7bf2-4be6-8b2b-91079a812bfb”,”name”:”education”,”slug”:”education”},{“id”:”28894b8e-42a0-4373-87f7-9a06c7be1345″,”name”:”bright horizons”,”slug”:”bright-horizons”},{“id”:”32b7a2bb-f2dd-4791-84d4-91f7b7612692″,”name”:”teachers”,”slug”:”teachers”},{“id”:”78ba2bb7-56eb-4381-b043-5320e4e95179″,”name”:”higher wages”,”slug”:”higher-wages”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”a68e9561-955d-4edf-8b1e-c714e49baaf4″,”name”:”salary”,”slug”:”salary”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”bed9c142-71ef-4954-a263-e3c6174e6be0″,”name”:”childhood”,”slug”:”childhood”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/44c36577-5cb6-4566-92a5-f4f59fdd3496/thumbnail/140×90/073a683a394c22942ff778657b71dd11/0223-ctm-daycarewages-dokoupil-1256805-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/44c36577-5cb6-4566-92a5-f4f59fdd3496/thumbnail/940×470/38c14a58da3b59fd11a282b91a8686a9/0223-ctm-daycarewages-dokoupil-1256805-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/44c36577-5cb6-4566-92a5-f4f59fdd3496/thumbnail/1200×630/b76d66e3c0c252b3c89fdb47ae51332c/0223-ctm-daycarewages-dokoupil-1256805-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”efR9vGTjV6pdsLBX521ioaJ_a82zX_wN”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”V7lcfLdroUC2″},”0dwDFcx9wZfT”:{“id”:”becf1581-c454-4307-8c75-f4b52fd85393″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”0dwDFcx9wZfT”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883191363849/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256797_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”6iVxTc3b__Df”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883191363849/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256797_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”aXTlMN2pGySI”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883191363849/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256797_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”mHJAy1vt_8QN”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883191363849/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256800_0/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256800_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”uSBQzx2sseIU”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883191363849/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256800_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”chQ_SsFGkCYa”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883191363849/0223_CTM_HeartburnWarningQA_Agus_1256800_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”heartburn-meds-could-lead-to-kidney-damage-study-finds”,”title”:”Heartburn meds could lead to kidney damage, study finds”,”headline”:”Heartburn meds could lead to kidney damage, study finds”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Long-term use of certain heartburn medications could lead to serious kidney damage, a new study shows. It looked at the use of u0022proton pump inhibitors,u0022 sold under brand names including Prevacid, Prilosec and Nexium. An estimated 15 million Americans use these medications regularly. Dr. David Agus joins u0022CBS This Morningu0022 to discuss the findings.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:198,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:12:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 14:37:08″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 08:12:00″,”keywords”:”cbs, damage, health, heartburn , kidney , news, Nexium, Prevacid, Prilosec, proton, pump inhibitors, video, warning, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”9a1cdc2c-5d2c-4954-b3f8-01ea903f00f8″,”name”:”damage”,”slug”:”damage”},{“id”:”b7635a6c-5bd0-4907-a23d-51f8177b9f79″,”name”:”health”,”slug”:”health”},{“id”:”957568f6-a7c3-4033-ac55-987a91eb92e4″,”name”:”heartburn “,”slug”:”heartburn”},{“id”:”b2739104-5d86-425a-b2ae-e4dccc0e320f”,”name”:”kidney “,”slug”:”kidney”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”c12761d7-f14d-49e2-a996-8eeb81a04815″,”name”:”Nexium”,”slug”:”nexium”},{“id”:”0bf06fcf-50f3-44a1-8f7e-a195c0cff8ee”,”name”:”Prevacid”,”slug”:”prevacid”},{“id”:”6084f93c-90e3-469d-92ea-cc75a19663f1″,”name”:”Prilosec”,”slug”:”prilosec”},{“id”:”20562d64-dfac-4818-addb-0ddbd3e7f711″,”name”:”proton”,”slug”:”proton”},{“id”:”33cb2585-4b34-4c33-86fb-fb7cc6378fd3″,”name”:”pump inhibitors”,”slug”:”pump-inhibitors”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”91e4c597-957b-45f4-ac83-570930f82291″,”name”:”warning”,”slug”:”warning”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/efa8f526-d0cc-49ef-833e-6bcdbcfcdcba/thumbnail/140×90/4a0c08c003632bfae73a0d0ffb1105e9/0223-ctm-heartburnwarningqa-agus-1256798-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/efa8f526-d0cc-49ef-833e-6bcdbcfcdcba/thumbnail/940×470/f24892c6b51782ff6b9d551e36625de0/0223-ctm-heartburnwarningqa-agus-1256798-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/efa8f526-d0cc-49ef-833e-6bcdbcfcdcba/thumbnail/1200×630/68990440d9dd1f16237795dd1c21e276/0223-ctm-heartburnwarningqa-agus-1256798-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”su9vCCzPlZWGSrLNvUbqtAM8ToJR05Ut”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”0dwDFcx9wZfT”},”auiAKOqus09e”:{“id”:”04d6b830-ca81-4d9d-94bc-59d4cca61442″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”auiAKOqus09e”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256792_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”00_0Efrow_2u”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256792_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”iBsk5O_A2T1g”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256792_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”WerJCblc3yKX”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256795_500/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256795_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”B5GtHd26aiuV”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256795_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”wBfPsY9A_FxN”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/23/883186755576/0223_CTM_FightingISIS_Martin_1256795_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”more-u-s-troops-may-be-needed-to-accelerate-fight-against-isis”,”title”:”More U.S. troops may be needed to accelerate fight against ISIS”,”headline”:”More U.S. troops may be needed to accelerate fight against ISIS”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Iraqi state TV says American-backed forces have captured a key airport from ISIS. The advance is part of a major assault this week against extremist fighters in Mosul. David Martin is traveling with Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East. Votel says he wonu0027t hesitate to ask for more American ground troops in both Iraq and Syria.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:111,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 13:04:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-23 14:48:09″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-23 08:04:00″,”keywords”:”advance, airport, American, cbs, forces, iraqi, isis, mosul, news, state, syria, troops, video, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”ae75bf84-80a2-40e7-a6e1-6499b458eccc”,”name”:”advance”,”slug”:”advance”},{“id”:”0ebf943f-12ff-4463-a75b-785909ed5327″,”name”:”airport”,”slug”:”airport”},{“id”:”9e9f2bfa-4224-4a40-931e-5e0755708ea0″,”name”:”American”,”slug”:”american”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”25241f07-12ac-4294-b488-de0818cd437a”,”name”:”forces”,”slug”:”forces”},{“id”:”45e24d43-cc2b-4b9f-ae13-8d89525e8e1f”,”name”:”iraqi”,”slug”:”iraqi”},{“id”:”ba2174c7-3232-4491-9b04-b0b79d0dd246″,”name”:”isis”,”slug”:”isis”},{“id”:”91bc30f5-be01-4069-be54-d9bfecf47314″,”name”:”mosul”,”slug”:”mosul”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”62b75bbd-0681-4dee-b758-5a5039e87f25″,”name”:”state”,”slug”:”state”},{“id”:”c5555ec2-e776-4973-bce8-dcb63c8e4dcf”,”name”:”syria”,”slug”:”syria”},{“id”:”6c49a1b5-7636-490c-8e66-25c1357abe63″,”name”:”troops”,”slug”:”troops”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/140×90/cd8eed5bb9a86e48693cbb3986082338/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/940×470/4ba9f78ec338f65df64272ebff28a8f2/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/23/426f7063-db01-47f3-af3f-d2b262140e8d/thumbnail/1200×630/bc9e04c9a4acebfbe20603fae6f461a8/0223-ctm-fightingisis-martin-1256793-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”MBzeefk48T_prIc8xkVg2HzIz5zC9BlX”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”auiAKOqus09e”}},”popular”:{“KiTj7h2Shf2A”:{“id”:”be1b62a5-e6bf-44ba-8ab4-bc6f86271355″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”KiTj7h2Shf2A”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/21/881503299824/0221_CTM_Bojorquez_1255281_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”2akI6_yd_TOy”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881503299824/0221_CTM_Bojorquez_1255281_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”WiZbIcN3RufQ”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881503299824/0221_CTM_Bojorquez_1255281_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”mlvMaeoeJTdD”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881503299824/0221_CTM_Bojorquez_1255286_500/0221_CTM_Bojorquez_1255286_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”bomIS8NrbEvW”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881503299824/0221_CTM_Bojorquez_1255286_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”7LL5vasVkue_”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881503299824/0221_CTM_Bojorquez_1255286_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”trumps-weekend-trips-to-mar-a-lago-cost-taxpayers-millions”,”title”:”Trumpu0027s weekend trips to Mar-a-Lago cost taxpayers millions”,”headline”:”Trumpu0027s weekend trips to Mar-a-Lago cost taxpayers millions”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Budget watchdogs are criticizing the cost of President Trumpu0027s visits to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. He has been there the past three weekends or 11 days of his 33 days in office. The travel has an estimated price tag of $10 million. Manuel Bojorquez reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:191,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-21 12:43:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-21 17:22:56″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-21 07:43:00″,”keywords”:”travel, mar-a-lago, palm beach, trump, taxpayers, news, video, florida, cbs, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”077d8c0a-f966-4b86-a6b5-c8ab6a0f2416″,”name”:”travel”,”slug”:”travel”},{“id”:”0b62cd12-abeb-4e53-b704-02a714e09970″,”name”:”mar-a-lago”,”slug”:”mar-a-lago”},{“id”:”177d0713-eec4-45b6-96ed-1a4d4803d253″,”name”:”palm beach”,”slug”:”palm-beach”},{“id”:”183b2445-dd43-46aa-8491-eaf3f05721c8″,”name”:”trump”,”slug”:”trump”},{“id”:”56d6784d-89d9-459e-b783-89f7b22348b8″,”name”:”taxpayers”,”slug”:”taxpayers”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”afce117c-d368-4f39-a2e4-0726558d12a9″,”name”:”florida”,”slug”:”florida”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/85914a59-b97f-4d8b-bc09-d54a38e9907f/thumbnail/140×90/b63d2894e7ff4ce45f49002fd476f5c6/0221-ctm-bojorquez-1255283-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/85914a59-b97f-4d8b-bc09-d54a38e9907f/thumbnail/940×470/db88281a28b9c64d4a3415735614dc1a/0221-ctm-bojorquez-1255283-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/85914a59-b97f-4d8b-bc09-d54a38e9907f/thumbnail/1200×630/cb81ef5702afde29b3a9358151632be1/0221-ctm-bojorquez-1255283-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”842auQQfEzRGNGzayhjzJjd6RUO_pnmt”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”KiTj7h2Shf2A”},”Vl7oyKqCE45M”:{“id”:”eae699b0-ab66-4c1d-824f-382159f99711″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”Vl7oyKqCE45M”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/21/881483843802/0221_CTM_Duthiers_1255238_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”PgsK4gHTBarE”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881483843802/0221_CTM_Duthiers_1255238_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”qULMaZ73K5FX”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881483843802/0221_CTM_Duthiers_1255238_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”JCUZXWIj7EEj”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881483843802/0221_CTM_Duthiers_1255248_500/0221_CTM_Duthiers_1255248_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”_Ik8F8IoobZA”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881483843802/0221_CTM_Duthiers_1255248_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”rO0m0M4O93HZ”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881483843802/0221_CTM_Duthiers_1255248_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”four-americans-and-pilot-killed-in-australia-plane-crash”,”title”:”Four Americans and pilot killed in Australia plane crash”,”headline”:”Four Americans and pilot killed in Australia plane crash”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Four American tourists on a dream vacation were killed overnight when their small plane slammed into an Australian shopping center. Dramatic video shows the Melbourne outlet mall on fire after the private charter crashed into the building. The pilot, who was Australian, was also killed. Vladimir Duthiers reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:133,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-21 12:03:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-21 17:32:22″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-21 07:03:00″,”keywords”:”tourists, crash, plane, americans, Australia, news, video, cbs, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”20f2bfc4-57d6-4e39-9059-bb1172690c60″,”name”:”tourists”,”slug”:”tourists”},{“id”:”422df049-7c2e-4b93-a6d5-d1a9a40856e4″,”name”:”crash”,”slug”:”crash”},{“id”:”63d35228-67f4-468d-b9ce-c71b7e44c73e”,”name”:”plane”,”slug”:”plane”},{“id”:”6e5863bf-37d2-4667-b0e5-9add8266b213″,”name”:”americans”,”slug”:”americans”},{“id”:”7528f989-76b4-49dc-8768-f084e28edd89″,”name”:”Australia”,”slug”:”Australia”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/4dc2ae35-bcec-4978-afd7-b0cf3f442389/thumbnail/140×90/66f71bcd4e9902ce15c5436c245d52d7/0221-ctm-duthiers-1255240-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/4dc2ae35-bcec-4978-afd7-b0cf3f442389/thumbnail/940×470/1392460ae2d5457ec7c0ef32ae654eea/0221-ctm-duthiers-1255240-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/4dc2ae35-bcec-4978-afd7-b0cf3f442389/thumbnail/1200×630/b799d36291fb0479167d59b916cad9f9/0221-ctm-duthiers-1255240-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”sS_jVLC1hEjnDUPWqEUpPniecXJiSV2H”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”Vl7oyKqCE45M”},”KHgDGmFhYwA7″:{“id”:”9cc3094f-cf42-4918-bfc5-1fcf19fe7e68″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”KHgDGmFhYwA7″,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/21/881526339730/0221_CTM_Jacobson_1255307_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”LLTWJZGX9URA”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881526339730/0221_CTM_Jacobson_1255307_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”QpoGqmoj_iRW”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881526339730/0221_CTM_Jacobson_1255307_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”cAk1PRejUUXi”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881526339730/0221_CTM_Jacobson_1255312_0/0221_CTM_Jacobson_1255312_0.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”qZ6dEzi6vL2w”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881526339730/0221_CTM_Jacobson_1255312_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”RrX7BpAoobXj”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881526339730/0221_CTM_Jacobson_1255312_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”a-more-perfect-union-hidden-painted-rocks-in-ohio-spread-hope-and-inspiration”,”title”:”Hidden painted rocks in Ohio spread hope and inspiration”,”headline”:”Hidden painted rocks in Ohio spread hope and inspiration”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”In our ongoing series, u0022A More Perfect Union,u0022 we show what unites us as Americans is far greater than what divides us. A simple but unusual hobby is spreading across the political battleground state of Ohio. Residents are picking up and passing along colorful stones to share random acts of kindness. Dana Jacobson reports.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:301,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-21 13:42:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-21 17:22:50″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-21 08:42:00″,”keywords”:”rocks, painted, kindness, acts, news, video, cbs, random, of, ohio, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”0020a141-5d8b-4a22-b466-84a0f8079883″,”name”:”rocks”,”slug”:”rocks”},{“id”:”6c6c49c8-7662-4c35-828a-405e432d120e”,”name”:”painted”,”slug”:”painted”},{“id”:”783cf59b-f2b5-4ac5-85e9-227300bab2b6″,”name”:”kindness”,”slug”:”kindness”},{“id”:”78c51e62-6bec-40ed-b176-78a79587f46d”,”name”:”acts”,”slug”:”acts”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”e3b23ec9-a106-4cc9-b181-2f64b0c460a6″,”name”:”random”,”slug”:”random”},{“id”:”eb79e761-55a0-4540-acec-54e63e44061a”,”name”:”of”,”slug”:”of”},{“id”:”ecadc49a-8615-4152-b04d-60c0353a25d7″,”name”:”ohio”,”slug”:”ohio”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/1a4653f3-5cf5-4022-9e00-669e4fb3acaf/thumbnail/140×90/2562c30d26f7a7107df6dbdfd4b6a1b1/0221-ctm-jacobson-1255309-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/1a4653f3-5cf5-4022-9e00-669e4fb3acaf/thumbnail/940×470/0bc934a585479b42a0572f520dbf8eb7/0221-ctm-jacobson-1255309-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/1a4653f3-5cf5-4022-9e00-669e4fb3acaf/thumbnail/1200×630/5a6e308d56c50b6ccf268b414053572e/0221-ctm-jacobson-1255309-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”5Z02qoKvWOMVyeAggnh3OP96Pao_tDjH”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”KHgDGmFhYwA7″},”QAzm_iILAS_J”:{“id”:”24edc325-e6ce-4661-bce8-414297e1fda5″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”QAzm_iILAS_J”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/17/879512131812/CTM_PELLEY_0217_1253453_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”Kc5PXT3xIbVq”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/17/879512131812/CTM_PELLEY_0217_1253453_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”KOPtrcVRKeXe”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/17/879512131812/CTM_PELLEY_0217_1253453_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”EQ79sN0GNjlc”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/17/879512131812/CTM_PELLEY_0217_1253456_500/CTM_PELLEY_0217_1253456_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”reIL_0X43X_t”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/17/879512131812/CTM_PELLEY_0217_1253456_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”QSwUgsA5cDiZ”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/17/879512131812/CTM_PELLEY_0217_1253456_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”scott-pelley-on-trump-presser-he-is-mad-at-not-being-boss-anymore”,”title”:”Scott Pelley on Trump presser: He is u0022mad at not being boss anymoreu0022″,”headline”:”Scott Pelley on Trump presser: He is u0022mad at not being boss anymoreu0022″,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”u0022CBS Evening Newsu0022 anchor and managing editor Scott Pelley joins u0022CBS This Morningu0022 to share his analysis of President Trumpu0027s 77-minute news conference Thursday.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:373,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-17 13:04:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-17 17:14:36″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-17 08:04:00″,”keywords”:”donald trump, news, press conference, scott pelley, video, cbs, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”7d2b9010-1197-4570-91f0-8813cd36dcf9″,”name”:”donald trump”,”slug”:”donald-trump”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”96b5528a-fe44-4dec-9b9c-03ef79408dcf”,”name”:”press conference”,”slug”:”press-conference”},{“id”:”9b720b0c-1e0c-41ad-ac9c-89a46f2280c4″,”name”:”scott pelley”,”slug”:”scott-pelley”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/17/eae15bde-7134-4f52-9f4d-755fd0832d17/thumbnail/140×90/8cc47f41c71a23b96eb98317e64a5f4b/ctm-0217-scott-pelley-1253567-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/17/eae15bde-7134-4f52-9f4d-755fd0832d17/thumbnail/940×470/f94105133bf39851a59fdb945830cc7e/ctm-0217-scott-pelley-1253567-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/17/eae15bde-7134-4f52-9f4d-755fd0832d17/thumbnail/1200×630/5dff207349639cd5dc9f407cb1ba3723/ctm-0217-scott-pelley-1253567-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”iGp0x3sqdKj_7LvLOSBXn6zWVogAHF_S”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”QAzm_iILAS_J”},”WsAt0_zEhOcH”:{“id”:”9a7757a0-e7db-44dd-8db1-99eece6adf37″,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”WsAt0_zEhOcH”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/21/881506883875/0221_CTM_Charlie_Rose_1255320_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”HKX_RC0taYCg”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881506883875/0221_CTM_Charlie_Rose_1255320_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”NKvkxNlvcSWa”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881506883875/0221_CTM_Charlie_Rose_1255320_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”OlgTBCdsGj0k”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881506883875/0221_CTM_Charlie_Rose_1255325_500/0221_CTM_Charlie_Rose_1255325_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”W0VroAE6I6CG”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881506883875/0221_CTM_Charlie_Rose_1255325_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”jRwoYNUlAiUK”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/21/881506883875/0221_CTM_Charlie_Rose_1255325_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”gayle-king-says-charlie-rose-is-recovering-nicely”,”title”:”Gayle King says Charlie Rose is recovering nicely”,”headline”:”Gayle King says Charlie Rose is recovering nicely”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Gayle King caught up with Charlie Rose on Monday over breakfast. Charlie is recovering from a heart valve replacement surgery and will be back with the show next month.”,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:94,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-21 13:01:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-21 17:17:19″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-21 08:01:00″,”keywords”:”surgery , news, gayle king, video, cbs, recovering , charlie rose, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”2e6627d3-dced-40b8-a533-2c6b5854d5f2″,”name”:”surgery “,”slug”:”surgery”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”83c37d29-ce11-41c9-9d84-6939fbf7f8a4″,”name”:”gayle king”,”slug”:”gayle-king”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”},{“id”:”d6b56b60-99cd-41e2-b525-51fad80306e3″,”name”:”recovering “,”slug”:”recovering”},{“id”:”f66a5c43-c7b3-4b4f-9a66-26ea68ad8eb0″,”name”:”charlie rose”,”slug”:”charlie-rose”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/221d36ba-1568-49ac-81e9-40c0d0094291/thumbnail/140×90/0807d22af5a61c6ecd11439cf108c834/0221-ctm-charlie-rose-1255321-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/221d36ba-1568-49ac-81e9-40c0d0094291/thumbnail/940×470/1faaee45937d202ac7e2c76f706c7e6f/0221-ctm-charlie-rose-1255321-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/21/221d36ba-1568-49ac-81e9-40c0d0094291/thumbnail/1200×630/0e3d24f6ef268ca9ef91d86399e56786/0221-ctm-charlie-rose-1255321-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”DMqInGJTK8kJcZoIxRVRMh3rvowzZ8kl”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”WsAt0_zEhOcH”},”PcyvShzasy_A”:{“id”:”f9c1bcda-3450-42a2-9466-6ad6107c06ad”,”medias”:{“desktop”:{“pid”:”PcyvShzasy_A”,”bitrate”:”764000″,”url”:”{manifest:none}rtmp://cp98363.edgefcs.net/ondemand/?auth=cbsu0026aifp=v001u0026slist={slistPrefix}{break}{slistFilePath}media/2017/02/20/880923203888/0220_CTM_60MGymnastAbuse_1254771_796.mp4{slistFilePath}{manifest:f4m}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/z/{slist::true:false}.csmil/manifest.f4m{manifest:m3u}http://cbsnews-vh.akamaihd.net/i/{slist::true:false}.csmil/master.m3u8{manifest}”},”tablet”:{“pid”:”yr1rJPa9Aerv”,”bitrate”:”740000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/20/880923203888/0220_CTM_60MGymnastAbuse_1254771_740.mp4″},”mobile”:{“pid”:”Dwx_QG4j72oD”,”bitrate”:”240000″,”url”:”http://download.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/20/880923203888/0220_CTM_60MGymnastAbuse_1254771_240.mp4″},”ios”:{“pid”:”r0EkCLF_LIdi”,”bitrate”:”500000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/20/880923203888/0220_CTM_60MGymnastAbuse_1254777_500/0220_CTM_60MGymnastAbuse_1254777_500.m3u8″},”ios_phone”:{“pid”:”GFMgrQEM9bMw”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/20/880923203888/0220_CTM_60MGymnastAbuse_1254777_phone.m3u8″},”ios_tablet”:{“pid”:”3gY3Ni2W5dJq”,”bitrate”:”1000″,”url”:”http://ipad-streaming.cbsnews.com/media/mpx/2017/02/20/880923203888/0220_CTM_60MGymnastAbuse_1254777_tablet.m3u8″}},”slug”:”why-former-gymnasts-are-speaking-out-about-alleged-sex-abuse”,”title”:”Why former gymnasts are speaking out about alleged sex abuse”,”headline”:”Why former gymnasts are speaking out about alleged sex abuse”,”titleTag”:null,”seoHeadline”:null,”dek”:”Former Team USA gymnasts are accusing a former team doctor, Lawrence Nassar, of sexual abuse. They say Nassar disguised the abuse as pain treatment, while Nassaru0027s attorney defends the treatment as legitimate. Last year Nassar was charged with child pornography and criminal sexual conduct in different cases. Jamie Dantzscher, Jessica Howard and Jeanette Antolin join u0022CBS This Morningu0022 to discuss why they spoke out for the first time on u002260 Minutes.u0022″,”promoDek”:null,”author”:null,”duration”:370,”airDate”:{“date”:”2017-02-20 12:32:00″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”dateCreated”:{“date”:”2017-02-21 17:26:11″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”UTC”},”date”:”2017-02-20 07:32:00″,”keywords”:”Gymnasts on alleged sex abuse, news, video, cbs, “,”tags”:[{“id”:”63d0a81a-a93c-44cb-aeb7-684b811d1058″,”name”:”Gymnasts on alleged sex abuse”,”slug”:”gymnasts-on-alleged-sex-abuse”},{“id”:”83688c05-7d8a-4cac-90c1-5a16e8430f7e”,”name”:”news”,”slug”:”news”},{“id”:”ac032b55-e8d3-46b6-b53f-0950f9ee97c7″,”name”:”video”,”slug”:”video”},{“id”:”d59a0e34-5db7-4806-9131-3f9a824bddfc”,”name”:”cbs”,”slug”:”cbs”}],”image”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews2.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/20/ea9d580d-5425-455b-9ac1-c961677f229b/thumbnail/140×90/301aca28c86c2bad7e5095160c7b2e34/0220-ctm-60mgymnastabuse-1254772-640×360.jpg”,”full”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/20/ea9d580d-5425-455b-9ac1-c961677f229b/thumbnail/940×470/e7c8345ec160c07bef16af8e3e7b2f29/0220-ctm-60mgymnastabuse-1254772-640×360.jpg”},”promoImage”:{“path”:”http://cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/02/20/ea9d580d-5425-455b-9ac1-c961677f229b/thumbnail/1200×630/a472f861216989f2f3b6db98b3936fa5/0220-ctm-60mgymnastabuse-1254772-640×360.jpg”,”caption”:null},”showStyle”:”video-logo-cbs-this-morning”,”suppress”:false,”season”:”1″,”episode”:”1″,”mpxRefId”:”HPjnAB1wiYemMcT34UZB7ExcLugIawSp”,”segment”:1,”viewable”:true,”is60minfranchise”:false,”is60Extra”:false,”is6048Preview”:false,”topic”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_name”:”CBS This Morning”,”topic_parent_slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”topic_parent”:”CBS This Morning”,”collection”:null,”primaryTopic”:{“slug”:”cbs-this-morning”,”leaf”:null,”topicPath”:null},”typeName”:”content_video”,”pid”:”PcyvShzasy_A”}},”search”:null,”type”:”category”,”pagetype”:”page”,”label”:”More U.S. troops may be needed to accelerate fight against ISIS”,”sponsored”:”false”,”subscriber”:false,”value”:”CBS This Morning”,”page”:1,”irisTvEnabled”:false,”complete_coverage”:null}