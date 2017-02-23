NW Whitfield Girls Fall to Henry County in Sweet 16 Round of State Tournament

Tunnel Hill, GA-(WDEF) Northwest Whitfield lost to Henry County 61-48 on Thursday night in Tunnel Hill in the Sweet 16 round of the state tournament.

The Lady Bruins enjoyed a four point lead at halftime, but Henry County out-scored Northwest 22-7 in the third to go up 45-34 going to the fourth quarter.

The Warhawks lead approached 20 in the final period before the Lady Bruins made a mini-run.

A 3-pointer from Henley Brueckner cut the lead to ten with just over 1:30 to go, but the comeback soon stalled.

Holly Heath was the only player in double figures for the Lady Bruins with 14 points.