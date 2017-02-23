Tunnel Hill, GA-(WDEF) Northwest Whitfield lost to Henry County 61-48 on Thursday night in Tunnel Hill in the Sweet 16 round of the state tournament.
The Lady Bruins enjoyed a four point lead at halftime, but Henry County out-scored Northwest 22-7 in the third to go up 45-34 going to the fourth quarter.
The Warhawks lead approached 20 in the final period before the Lady Bruins made a mini-run.
A 3-pointer from Henley Brueckner cut the lead to ten with just over 1:30 to go, but the comeback soon stalled.
Holly Heath was the only player in double figures for the Lady Bruins with 14 points.
NW Whitfield Girls Fall to Henry County in Sweet 16 Round of State Tournament
