Tunnel Hill, GA-(WDEF) Perry beat Northwest Whitfield 68-47 in the Sweet 16 round of the boys state tournament on Thursday in Tunnel Hill.
The Panthers forced several turnovers with their pressure defense. Perry led by 23 at halftime.
Luke Shiflett was the only Bruins player to score in double figures as he pumped in 25 points.
Perry Overwhelms NW Whitfield in State Tournament
