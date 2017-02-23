Powerball $435 million jackpot has one winning ticket

DES MOINES, Iowa — The winning Powerball numbers have been drawn for the jackpot that’s climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months.

The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2. The game’s website says one winning ticket was sold in Indiana.

During Wednesday night’s drawing, it was announced that the jackpot jumped to an estimated $435 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top prize drops back to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

