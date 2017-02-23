Shooting leaves at least 3 dead outside Wichita

NEWTON, Kansas — Three people are dead and one critically injured following a shooting here, reports CBS Wichita affiliate KWCH-TV.

Harvey County dispatchers said officers found three people dead early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers also said one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The situation is being investigating as an officer-involved shooting. Dispatch didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting or which law enforcement agency fired.

There was an unconfirmed report officers shot the suspect, who later died.

