Sinead O’Connor apologizes to Arsenio Hall

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Sinead O’Connor is sorry for accusing Arsenio Hall supplying drugs to Prince.

In April, O’Connor had insinuated in a Facebook post that Hall had contributed to the eventual death of the “Purple Rain” singer, writing that Prince “got his drugs over the decades” from the former talk-show host. 

In response, Hall filed a $5 million defamation suit against O’Connor, who continued to mock him in follow-up posts. But now, 10 months later, O’Connor seems to have changed her tune. 

“I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince’s drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince’s death,” O’Connor told TMZ. “I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally.”

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer has since removed all Facebook posts referencing Hall, who will reportedly now drop his lawsuit. 

Share:

Related Videos

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
More than $40,000 seized in drug arrest
Read More»
13 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Cleveland police investigate stolen trailers from churches
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CSAS Beats Silverdale to Claim District 5-A Tournament Title
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now