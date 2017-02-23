Sinead O’Connor apologizes to Arsenio Hall

Sinead O’Connor is sorry for accusing Arsenio Hall supplying drugs to Prince.

In April, O’Connor had insinuated in a Facebook post that Hall had contributed to the eventual death of the “Purple Rain” singer, writing that Prince “got his drugs over the decades” from the former talk-show host.

In response, Hall filed a $5 million defamation suit against O’Connor, who continued to mock him in follow-up posts. But now, 10 months later, O’Connor seems to have changed her tune.

“I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince’s drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince’s death,” O’Connor told TMZ. “I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally.”

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer has since removed all Facebook posts referencing Hall, who will reportedly now drop his lawsuit.