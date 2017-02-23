The work of Adger Cowans

“To this day I carry this sense of pride, and have always tried to apply it to my art. I smile when I think of my mother insisting that my sister, Narcissia, always hold my hand, because I was a ‘Wobblehead’ and a daydreamer. I wandered aimlessly just looking around. Years later I understood that I was being primed to visualize, to think about, and to absorb the offerings of the world,” Cowans writes in “Personal Vision.”